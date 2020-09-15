Kenneth Rainin Foundation Announces Earlier Funding For Innovator Awards

October 19 deadline for Letters of Inquiry; Grants support Inflammatory Bowel Disease research to improve patient outcomes.

Oakland, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kenneth Rainin Foundation announced today that it will open its annual Innovator Awards early to meet researcher needs. The program supports scientists worldwide who embrace novel, untested ideas to advance the study of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). In response to feedback from the grantee community, the Foundation will accept Letters of Inquiry for the Innovator Awards program from September 21–October 19.

“We heard from researchers about the challenges of funding at a time when medical research is so focused on other needs, so we decided to move up our award cycle this year,” said Laura Wilson, PhD, Director of Health Strategy and Ventures at the Rainin Foundation. “It’s important for the Foundation to continue to support research to improve the prevention and prediction of IBD. We are particularly interested in translational projects that can bring research implications as close to the patient as possible.”

The Innovator Awards will provide up to $150,000 grants for one-year research projects. Researchers who demonstrate significant progress in their first year may receive up to two years of additional support. Rainin Foundation grants have supported projects in areas such as:

Bioengineering

Diet and nutrition

Molecular biology

Fecal microbiota transplant

Immunity and inflammation

Microbiome

Therapeutic development and delivery

The Rainin Foundation continues to prioritize gender equity in its funding to ensure a diversity of perspectives in this work and welcomes applications from other researchers who are underrepresented in science. Early, mid and senior career IBD investigators are all encouraged to apply, as well as those from other disciplines who bring a new perspective to IBD research. The Foundation will accept applications from a single Principal Investigator (PI) or a group of investigators, and from researchers at both nonprofit and for-profit institutions worldwide. Current and former Rainin Foundation Innovator and Synergy Award grantees are welcome to apply for funding for a new research project.



Letters of Inquiry are accepted through the Foundation’s online application system. Applicants will be selected by the Foundation’s panel of scientific advisors to submit a full proposal in February 2021. Complete program information, eligibility requirements, guidelines and frequently asked questions can be found at krfoundation.org/innovator-awards.

The Foundation’s Synergy Awards, which are designed to encourage collaboration, are being put on hold for the time being. Researchers who are interested in collaborative projects can still apply for funding through the Innovator Awards.

About the Rainin Foundation’s commitment to IBD research

The Rainin Foundation’s health grantmaking underscores a commitment to investing early in novel approaches, and a belief that collaboration among investigators and across disciplines can have the greatest impact in IBD research. Since 2010, we have provided over $28 million in grant funding to conduct innovative research to improve the prevention and prediction of IBD.

Visit krfoundation.org/ibd to learn about the Rainin Foundation’s research grantees and funding areas, as well as our vision and strategy for solving IBD.

