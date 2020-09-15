DLI issues over $20M in UI payments for the week of September 7 through September 11

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that almost 54,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $20M were issued the week of September 7 through September 11, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Extended Benefits, and the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) supplement. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. The UI week ending July 25, 2020, was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.

The $400 LWA supplement ended in Montana the UI benefit week ending September 5, 2020. DLI will continue issuing payments for the UI weeks ending August 1, 2020, through September 5, 2020, to eligible Montanans that have claims not previously approved as long as funding is still available from the LWA grants already received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of September 7 through September 11:

Date Payments Distributed Regular UI Benefits Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments PUA Benefits PUA-FPUC Payments PUA LWA - Fed Share PUA LWA - State Share PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits LWA - Fed Share LWA - State Share Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 7-Sep - - - - - - - - - - - - 8-Sep $4,540,253 $59,400 $91,223 $14,418 $1,794,900 $598,300 $755,670 $125,076 $378,600 $126,200 $7,824,096 23,584 9-Sep $2,065,891 $111,000 $1,050,766 - $900 $300 $82,976 $13,916 $4,512,600 $1,504,200 $7,855,920 21,187 10-Sep $740,285 $6,600 $153,780 - $81,300 $27,100 $52,666 $16,625 $260,100 $86,700 $1,321,086 2,097 11-Sep $1,016,135 $60,600 $49,607 - $1,726,800 $575,600 $47,763 $13,656 $216,600 $72,200 $3,139,730 6,865 Total $8,362,564 $237,600 $1,345,376 $14,418 $3,603,900 $1,201,300 $939,075 $169,273 $5,367,900 $1,789,300 $20,140,832 53,733

Payments were not issued on Monday, September 7, due to the Labor Day holiday. The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have multiple payments in that total, or one payment representing multiple weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.