Trail Closure Scheduled at Laramie Wildlife Management Area

CONTACT: James Oehler: (603) 271-0453 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 15, 2020

Enfield, NH – Cole Pond Trail, which provides public access to much of the eastern section of the Laramie Wildlife Management Area (WMA), will be closed for up to three weeks beginning on Friday, September 18. The closure will allow for the replacement of an unsafe bridge located at the trail head on Bog Road in Enfield. Cole Pond is a popular remote trout pond and hiking area and will be unavailable to the public until the new bridge is completed.

The new bridge’s height will be two feet higher and will prevent beavers from damming the water as it will be placed on top of stone abutments which will be fitted by the Cardigan Highlanders Volunteer Trail Crew. The bridge and its installation costs have been donated by John Brown and Sons, Inc. and by Supreme Industries in coordination with the Transmission Maintenance Division of Eversource. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps leading to and from the bridge and handrails will be built and affixed by the Cardigan Highlanders.

The new bridge is expected to last for several decades and provide long-term access to Cole Pond and the entire Laramie WMA for anglers, hikers, hunters, and all outdoor enthusiasts.