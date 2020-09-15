CFO Jimmy Patronis: Taking the 2020 Census Vital to Florida’s Future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. The U.S. Constitution dictates that a census be taken every ten years and the deadline to submit your 2020 Census is September 30, 2020. Through the end of September, CFO Patronis will be leveraging social media and other platforms to generate grassroots participation in the Census. Follow @JimmyPatronis and @FLDFS for more information.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Participating in the 2020 Census is vital to supporting Florida’s future. Not only does the data collected by the census serve as the basis for fair political representation, it also plays a major role in determining the amount of funding that state governments and local communities receive from the federal government for the next decade. Census data is also critical for emergency response efforts as well, as it helps emergency managers and first responders better understand disaster resource needs in our state.

“Florida is currently ranked 10th in census response rate nationwide, with many Florida Panhandle communities lagging in response rate compared to Central and South Florida counties. It is vital that we have the entire state participate and I’m urging all Floridians to take just a few minutes and visit my2020Census.gov to make sure you and your family are counted and help ensure a bright future for Florida. A special thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Janette Nunez for leading the state’s 2020 U.S. Census efforts.”

For questions and more information about the 2020 U.S. Census, visit my2020Census.gov. ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).