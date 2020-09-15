Award-Winning Chef Jeremy Stephens of Galatoires New Orleans Announces Inclusion in S.Pellegrino Young Chef Cookbook
North America winner of the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy and New Orleans, Chef Jeremy Stephens, has been selected to star in new cookbookLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.Pellegrino Young Chef Cookbook Announced to Include Award-Winning Chef Jeremy Stephens of Galatoires New Orleans.
The regional finalists competing for the title of S.Pellegrino Young Chef, plus the young chef winners of the S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility, The Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy and The Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award, will all star in an incredible new project for Fine Dining Lovers' readers: a special collection of recipes, collated in a free downloadable digital cookbook from Fine Dining Lovers.
Chef Jeremy Stephens of Galatoires New Orleans and North America winner of the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy is one of the 48 chefs who have developed an exclusive recipe highlighting their passion and giving shape and flavour to the culinary philosophy that is shared by S.Pellegrino Young Chef: sustainability and innovation in haute cuisine.
His dish, Blackened Speckled Trout, Shellfish Sauce Piquant, Crab Fat Popcorn Rice was inspired by the fishing trips chef Jeremy Stephens enjoyed with his family in the waterways of the Gulf of Mexico, where fish like speckled trout and other seafood is abundant in the summertime.
“I can remember my grandmother cooking her version of this dish with whatever fish we caught. It shows how I like to incorporate what’s in peak season and usually relatively common ingredients found in and around our homes,” he says.
The recipe is a reflection on the different possibilities posed by various ingredients, whether they are plants or animals. Stephens is able to celebrate the culture of his childhood home in southern Louisiana by using the ‘blackened technique’ invented by chef Paul Prudhomme.
“He was a huge influence in my youth to tell stories through food. I wanted to honour his contribution but elevate his technique,” he says.
Ryan King, Editor-in-Chief of Fine Dining Lovers, adds “with this project, S.Pellegrino Young Chef and Fine Dining Lovers continues to ensure the visibility of young culinary talent, and support the world of catering, which, now more than ever, needs as much help as possible."
The Grand Final of S.Pellegrino Young Chef Award may have been postponed until 7-8 May, 2021, but the the competition's 48 finalists have not been resting on their laurels. To maintain focus and further develop their skills, the chefs have been busy perfecting mouthwatering recipes for an exciting new project.
For a taste of southern Louisiana, follow Jeremy Stephens' recipe step by step on Fine Dining Lovers website.
