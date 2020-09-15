Chairman Briscoe Cain's Committee on Driver's License Issuance and Renewal Requests Information on Charges

by: Rep. Cain, Briscoe

09/14/2020

Deer Park, Texas -- The Select Committee on Driver's License Issuance and Renewal, chaired by State Representative Briscoe Cain, has posted a request for information and input on the topics below.

• Examining opportunities to expedite the driver's license renewal processes, with a focus on long wait times, physician waivers for eye exams, redundant fingerprinting, and opportunities to complete the renewal online; • Reviewing the feasibility of permanently transferring the licensing program from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) over to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV); • Monitoring the use of additional funds that were devoted to the Department of Public Safety in the 86th Legislature for the purposes of improving the driver's license renewal process, along with the construction of new driver's license service centers; • Monitoring the implementation of House Bill 1078 -- which waives driver's license and handgun license fees for individuals with certificates in cardiopulmonary resuscitation -- and determining whether the legislation is being implemented as intended; and • Monitoring the implementation of Senate Bill 616 -- the DPS sunset bill -- which provides for the conditional transfer of licensing programs from DPS to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and reviewing the new workgroup's adoption of an implementation plan for the orderly transfer of programs.

Members of the public are welcome to submit responses to this request for information. You can view the request for information and how to submit a response here: https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/86R/schedules/pdf/C2302020091400001.pdf

Briscoe Cain has served as the State Representative for House District 128 since being elected in 2016. A co-founding member of the Texas Freedom Caucus, he has consistently been named the #1 most conservative legislator in the Texas House. Representative Cain currently serves as Chair of the Select Committee on Driver’s License Issuance & Renewal. A lifelong resident of Harris County, Briscoe and his wife Bergundi are parents to five boys and are residents of Deer Park. The Cain Family attends Faith Family Church in Baytown.

