Belnor Engineering Announces Launch Of Green Building Consulting

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belnor Engineering is pleased to announce the inauguration of its consulting services arm catered to the green and healthy building industry. Already in the green building industry for decades, the company has leveraged its expertise by further propelling the green, sustainable, and healthy building movement forward starting with the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL). With Belnor’s WELL Accredited Professionals, the company has embarked on its journey for furthering access on verified, scientific information and research-based solutions for making buildings not only greener but healthier.

The WELL AP is the new, leading credential signifying advanced knowledge of health and well-being in the built environment and specialization in the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL). The WELL AP was developed by IWBI and GBCI in collaboration with leading industry professionals.

To date, WELL APs include sustainability consultants, architects, designers, and other leading real estate industry professionals across 17 countries including the United States, China, United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, and Australia.

“The demonstrated dedication to pursue the WELL AP credential proves the growing importance of developing buildings with people’s health and wellness at the center of design,” said Paul Scialla, founder of IWBI. “WELL Accredited Professionals will be at the forefront of this healthy building movement.”

WELL Accredited Professionals have demonstrated proficiency in the field of design, health, and wellness in the built environment through the WELL AP exam. The exam is based on the expertise of leading industry practitioners, researchers, and physicians, and was developed using GBCI’s rigorous test development best practices. It is designed to test a candidate’s knowledge and proficiency in building wellness, and the principles, practices, and applications of the WELL Building Standard.

The WELL Building Standard is the world’s first building standard focused exclusively on human health and wellness and can be applied across many real estate sectors. WELL marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based medical and scientific research – harnessing the built environment as a vehicle to support human health and well-being. The inauguration of the WELL AP is a large step towards the continued growth of the WELL Certification program.

About the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™)

The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to improve human health and wellbeing through the built environment. Public benefit corporations like IWBI are an emerging U.S. structure for corporations committed to balancing public benefits with profitability – harnessing the power of private capital for greater good. IWBI administers the WELL Building Standard® (WELL) – a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of buildings that impact the health and wellbeing of the people who live, work, and learn in them. Fulfilling the vision of IWBI Founder Paul Scialla, IWBI has a pioneering altruistic capitalism model that will address social responsibility and demonstrate a sustainable model for philanthropy. IWBI was established by Delos in 2013 pursuant to a Clinton Global Initiative commitment to improve the way people live by developing spaces that enhance occupant health and quality of life by sharing the WELL Building Standard globally.

About the WELL Building Standard™

The WELL Building Standard™ (WELL) is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact the health and well-being of the people who live, work and learn in the buildings. WELL focuses on seven categories of building performance: air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind. Pioneered by Delos, the WELL Building Standard is grounded in evidence-based medical research that demonstrates the connection between the buildings where we spend more than 90 percent of our time and health and wellness impacts on us as occupants. The WELL Building Standard is administered by the International WELL Building Institute™ and third-party certified by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

About Belnor Engineering

Belnor Engineering, home of the Belnor IAQ Warden™: The World's Smartest HVAC Companion, is the official multiple consecutive award-winning distributor of innovative architectural products around the globe. At the forefront of sustainability for over three decades, Belnor specializes in laboratory & building automation & controls, IAQ & HVAC systems, renewable energy & architectural solutions, technical services, and green building consulting — building green cities one green building at a time. For more information, visit their website (www.belnor.com) and don’t forget to read their Sustainability Manifesto: Decade Of 2020.

