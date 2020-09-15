Fresh Farms E-Liquid Confirms September 6 Submission of Highly-Anticipated PMTA

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, a global leader in both the vapor and CBD industries, confirmed its September 6, 2020 submission of Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prior to last week’s September 9, 2020 deadline. Working with key scientific partners to ensure the highest standards of analysis as well as the world-class legal team at Keller and Heckman LLP, Fresh Farms fully expects its submission to be accepted and move on to the substantive scientific review phase with the FDA.

In total, Fresh Farms’ submission encompasses dozens of products as it seeks FDA approval to continue offering its extensive portfolio, which company leaders believe is perfectly suited to the needs of adults looking for alternatives to traditional, combustible tobacco products. During the PMTA review, the FDA will evaluate whether there is sufficient scientific data demonstrating a net-positive public health result by allowing the product submissions to be sold as alternative options to traditional tobacco products.

“From day one, we have sought to be the best,” said CEO and Co-Founder Tony Devincentis. “From our branding, our messaging, our team and the quality of our products – our commitment to the PMTA process has been no exception. We have spent years and countless hours evaluating our products, preparing for this moment, and the preliminary results have been phenomenal. Ultimately, our goal is to receive a marketing granted order from the FDA and begin postmarket reporting to them immediately. We plan on being a leader in our industry for years to come.”

In addition to rigorous adherence to FDA regulations and filing PMTAs, Fresh Farms E-Liquid has proactively led the way for safer packaging with additional warning labels, launching a “No2Minors” campaign to build additional awareness and reduce underage sales to minors. The company has created valuable information and free digital and print resources for retail stores to use at www.FreshFarmsEliquid.com/pages/no2minors .

Working with a worldwide network of industry-leading partners, Fresh Farms has established an unparalleled global footprint.

“We were inspired by our partners at AVAIL who cut no corners and spared no expense during their submission process and neither has Fresh Farms,” states Co-Founder Jakob Audino. AVAIL’s PMTAs were accepted for further scientific review by the FDA on August 11, 2020.

“We could not be more pleased that Fresh Farms submitted PMTAs for their highly sought-after e-liquid products,” said James Xu, Chairman of AVAIL. “Our customers truly love the Fruitia brand, and we look forward to continuing our shared missions by providing adult smokers with high-quality alternatives to deadly cigarettes.”

As of September 9, only those products submitted to the FDA according to their PMTA guidelines will be permitted to remain on the market in the United States.

About Fresh Farms E-Liquid LLC

Born out of a desire to make premium products available to every person looking for alternatives to traditional tobacco, Fresh Farms leads by example. Based in sunny Southern California, its portfolio includes the premium vapor products Fresh Farms and Fruitia, as well as Lift’s superior CBD and CBN products. Products are available in all 50 states and around the world. Life is an adventure. Enjoy the journey. More information at www.freshfarmseliquid.com .

About AVAIL

Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is a premium retailer that offers a broad array of products online and in its 97 stores across 12 states. The company delivers on the promise of quality and transparency. Information on AVAIL products is available through its retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com .

Media Contact:

Patrick Taylor, CMO

800-251-2995