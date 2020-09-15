COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 579289 (88.9% recovered) with a total of 55961 active cases. Regrettably, we report 52 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 15499.
Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/2FGsnla.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (14 September 2020)
