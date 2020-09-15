Gordon Brothers to Sell Assets of CSI Sands (Wisconsin) Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has been engaged to sell the assets and plant equipment of CSI Sands (Wisconsin) Ltd, located in Arcadia, WI on behalf of the secured lender, Wisconsin Bank & Trust.

CSI Sands, formerly part of Canada Silica Industries and the LaPrairie Group, specializes in mining and processing high quality silica proppant and foundry sand for the hydraulic fracturing and construction industries.

The property features a 130 ton per hour wet plant, a 200 ton per hour dry plant, as well as a portfolio of over 100 units of associated support equipment, including radial stackers. portable belt conveyors, vibratory and separator screens, air compressors, slurry pumps, bucket elevators, tanks, silos, storage containers and other associated plant machinery and equipment from manufacturers including Deister, McLanahan, American Bin & Conveyor, Peerless, Rotex, Mettler-Toledo, Caterpillar and Kubota.

“These assets are high quality and are expected to sell quickly,” said Dennis Bolton, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “This offering presents an opportunity for ready-made, fit for purpose facilities and equipment to be purchased and put straight to work either as a complete plant or as supplemental capacity to existing facilities.”

Gordon Brothers specializes in structuring complex, multi-asset transactions to the commercial and industrial sector, serving as a partner to operating companies and their investors to help them overcome operational challenges during times of transformation.

For a full list of the assets for sale, visit https://www.gordonbrothers.com/csi-sands. For inquiries regarding the sale, please contact Dennis Bolton at dbolton@gordonbrothers.com.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com