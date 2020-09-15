U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market to Garner $215.87 Million: Allied Market Research

Increase in innovations in probiotics and surge in health consciousness among millennial parents drive the growth of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies/drug stores segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. By age, the kids segment would portray the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market accounted for $119.86 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $215.87 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in innovations in probiotics and surge in health consciousness among millennial parents drive the growth of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. However, lack of awareness among consumers regarding the effectiveness of probiotic products and inadequate regulation of products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in online penetration of probiotic market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Thorough insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6477?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

Clinical evidence shows that several probiotic strains help inthe prevention ofbacterial and viral infections, due to whichthe demand for probiotics has increased during the pandemic.

The manufacturing facilities were instructed to slow down. Also, lack of raw material due to supply chain disruption have interrupted the procedures..

The regulations have eased off allowing the processes to reinitiate.

The U.S. infant and kids probiotics market analyzedon the basis of form, distribution channel, and age group. Based on form, the market is divided into liquid, powder, chewable, and others. The chewable segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6477

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail pharmacies/drug stores, departmental stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and e-commerce. The e-commerce segment would portray the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the retail pharmacies/drug stores segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into baby/infant (0-2 years) and kids (2-6 years). The kids segment would portray the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. However, the baby/infant segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

Send Me Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6477

The U.S. infant and kids probiotics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Gerber Products Company, BioGaia, Metagenics, Inc., i-Health, Inc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., LoveBug Nutrition Inc., FIT-Bioceuticals ltd., NOW Foods, Mommy’s Bliss, and Mama's Select

Similar Report :

Medical Nutrition Market Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2027

World Low Calorie Food Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

World Diabetic Food Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/