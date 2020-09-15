Lucidworks Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup and Agenda for Activate 2020

Lucidworks confirms executives from Morgan Stanley, Lenovo, Salesforce, Target, REI and more to present at virtual Activate on September 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leader in AI-powered search, today announced keynote programs and the agenda for their annual Activate Search and AI Conference , taking place virtually on September 24 from 9am to 3pm PT.



This year’s Activate keynote speakers include executives from:

Morgan Stanley : Dipendra Malhotra, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management AI, ML, Analytics and Data

: Dipendra Malhotra, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management AI, ML, Analytics and Data Lenovo : Marc Desormeau, Product Owner for Site Search and Product Data Optimization

: Marc Desormeau, Product Owner for Site Search and Product Data Optimization Salesforce: Jake Mannix, Software Architect, Search Relevance

Jake Mannix, Software Architect, Search Relevance Forrester: Faith Adams, Analyst

Faith Adams, Analyst Lucidworks: Will Hayes, CEO

Malhotra will discuss how Lucidworks Fusion leverages the same content for automating search and chat for client-facing and financial advisor-facing channels at Morgan Stanley. Desormeau will share how Lenovo relies on AI-powered search to improve business results across the organization and reduce the cost and time to maintain Lenovo.com. Mannix will describe the machine learning infrastructure required to understand user’s intent and meet their needs. Adams will explain how creating a connected view of the customer experience will enable and empower people to transform their organization. Hayes will share how organizations can use search and AI to deliver connected experiences that unlock value from data and win the loyalty of the users they serve.

“Your employees and customers expect you to know them, but capturing and applying insights in real-time to create a connected experience isn’t easy,” explains Will Hayes, Lucidworks CEO. “We’re looking forward to hearing these industry leaders’ unique perspectives on how search and AI can contribute to a connected digital experience across a wide range of industries. We’re proud to share expertise and use cases from Global 2000 companies and look forward to welcoming you, virtually.”

In addition to the keynotes and talks from Lucidworks internal experts around AI, machine learning, cloud infrastructure, and natural language processing, Activate 2020 will also feature talks from these organizations:

ExxonMobil : “Uncovering Patterns and Insights at Scale with NLP at ExxonMobil” with Claire Boetticher, Data Scientist, and Chris Caudill, Data Scientist

: “Uncovering Patterns and Insights at Scale with NLP at ExxonMobil” with Claire Boetticher, Data Scientist, and Chris Caudill, Data Scientist PricewatherhouseCoopers: “Solving for the Last Mile of Relevancy at PwC” with Viren Patel, Director

“Solving for the Last Mile of Relevancy at PwC” with Viren Patel, Director Red Hat : “Optimizing Customer Self-Solve Experience Using Intent at Red Hat” with Jaydeep Rane, Senior Data Scientist, and Manikandan Sivanesan, Principal Software Engineer

: “Optimizing Customer Self-Solve Experience Using Intent at Red Hat” with Jaydeep Rane, Senior Data Scientist, and Manikandan Sivanesan, Principal Software Engineer REI : “A Weighty Conversation about Sku Availability Relevance Tuning at REI” with Joshua Groppe, Lead Software Engineer, Jake Pratt, Data Science Product Manager, and Luke Warwick, Program Manager: Search and Browse

: “A Weighty Conversation about Sku Availability Relevance Tuning at REI” with Joshua Groppe, Lead Software Engineer, Jake Pratt, Data Science Product Manager, and Luke Warwick, Program Manager: Search and Browse Target: “Context-Sensitive Autocomplete Suggestions Using LSTM and Pair-Wise Learning at Target” with Dileep Patchigolla, Lead AI Scientist, and Manohar Sripada Senior Engineering Manager

The full conference agenda can be found here .

Interested in attending Activate 2020? Go here for registration and more information on this year’s virtual event.

About Activate Search & AI Conference

The Activate Conference brings together the brightest minds in search, AI, data science, and analytics from innovative organizations creating rich digital experiences. Activate is organized by Lucidworks and began in 2010 as Lucene Revolution, which grew into Lucene/Solr Revolution, an event dedicated to bringing together the Apache Solr open source community. As search continued to converge with AI and related technologies, the event relaunched as Activate in 2018 with an expanded program including both open source Apache Solr and complementary technologies at the intersection of Search and AI. Learn more at Activate-conf.com .

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for many of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search applications at any scale. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks’ investors include Francisco Partners, TPG Sixth Street Partners, Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, and Walden International. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

