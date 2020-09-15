Total Expert Welcomes Allison Netzer as its Chief Marketing Officer

Digital marketing executive brings 20 years of expertise to accelerate Total Expert’s continued growth in the financial services industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and customer experience platform for the mortgage and financial services industries, recently announced Allison Netzer as its new Chief Marketing Officer.



Allison brings over 20 years of industry knowledge to the role, most recently leading product messaging, product marketing, and customer success strategy as Senior Vice President for Strategy and Marketing at Kony, Inc., a globally recognized fintech brand acquired by banking software leader Temenos in 2019. Prior to Temenos, she served as Global Marketing Director at Dell, where she led the design, implementation, and strategic vision of the next generation of Dell.com.

At Total Expert, Allison will continue to accelerate the rapid adoption of the company’s marketing and experience platform used by the nation’s top banks and lenders to better communicate and engage with customers. She will focus on developing cross-channel marketing campaigns, building out future product go-to-market strategies, and continuing to support financial institutions in deepening their customer engagement strategy to promote life-long relationships.

“Today’s financial brands are looking for technology partners to help them serve their own customers with empathy, human touch, and data-driven insights as they support customers in achieving their financial goals,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert.

“Allison’s marketing tenure at globally-recognized financial services and technology brands is a testament to her keen understanding of winning customer engagement and go-to-market strategies. We are lucky to have her lead Total Expert’s marketing team in our continued growth.”

Allison joins Total Expert following a series of senior executive hires on the technology, customer success, and product teams, and following the achievement of a number of major milestones. Total Expert has more than tripled revenues over the last 3 years, has more than doubled headcount over the last 12 months, and was also recognized as a 2020 HousingWire Tech100 winner, Minne Inno 50 on Fire award winner, and ranked on the Inc. 500 list (at No. 288) for the third year in a row.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join Total Expert in continuing to serve as a key partner to banks, lenders, and credit unions in responding to the needs of customers and helping them leverage Total Expert’s technology to create more data-driven, humanized, and empathetic connections with borrowers, members, and customers,” said Netzer.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing, and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life.

Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

