CarEdge.com Announces 1,000,000th Site Visitor, Vehicle Resale Forecasting and Comparison Tools, and Free Dealer Leads

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarEdge.com announced today that it has introduced additional industry-changing, consumer-friendly features to its automotive research and listings site. The company has also achieved significant milestones with respect to its website metrics and listings services, and is now offering dealers unlimited customer leads at no cost.



CarEdge.com had its 1,000,000 th* unique visitor (100% organically-sourced) to its site on August 30 th , well ahead of company and investor expectations.



unique visitor (100% organically-sourced) to its site on August 30 , well ahead of company and investor expectations. Dealer vehicle listings increased by over 100%, to 4.2 million cars and trucks, giving CarEdge.com one of the largest selections of new and used car listings in the country.



in the country. For CarEdge.com visitors who request additional information on a specific dealer listing, the selling dealer will receive the prospect’s contact information at no cost.

CarEdge.com’s visitors can now experience the following site upgrades:

View the resale value rankings of over 200 vehicle brands and models, ranked from best to worst.



of over 200 vehicle brands and models, ranked from best to worst. View the predicted resale value of 300+ vehicle models, allowing site visitors to interact dynamically with our new resale calculator.



of 300+ vehicle models, allowing site visitors to interact dynamically with our new resale calculator. Compare vehicles’ historical resale results in one graphical view.

CarEdge.com has seen considerable interest from vehicle shoppers looking to make better-informed, more educated decisions around their vehicle purchases. The company believes that shifting consumer sentiments towards ‘value’ shopping, coupled with heightened economic uncertainty, will benefit the company’s unique business model, which focuses on making smarter vehicle purchasing decisions.

CarEdge.com’s free dealer leads policy is designed to ensure that the company continues to provide objective advice to vehicle purchasers, without the bias or influence of being paid by selective dealers for those leads. CarEdge.com is aware of no other automotive shopping site that provides customer leads at no cost to dealers, and is attempting to set a new industry standard with respect to transparency to, and advocacy for, vehicle shoppers. Interested auto dealers can Register Here to participate. There is no obligation, and no agreement is required.

Speaking to the company’s announcements, CarEdge.com’s President, Scott Baker, states, “We are very pleased with the initial reception that we’ve seen from vehicle shoppers about our site’s consumer-friendly analytical tools.” Baker further adds, “Our objective of being the unbiased, objective, and unconflicted site of choice for car buyers who want to make good purchasing decisions, is being realized, and that makes our CarEdge team proud. The fact that we just had our one millionth site visitor, tells us that car and truck buyers want the research tools that we are providing them—so we will be delivering them even more going forward.”

About CarEdge.com

CarEdge.com was created to be ‘Advocates for Car Shoppers’; providing consumers with the professional analytical tools that automotive dealers and leasing companies use to assess vehicles’ current and future values. It is CarEdge.com’s goal is to be the ‘go-to’ site for serious car and truck shoppers, who are focused on securing a good ‘value’ in their vehicle purchase. In the months ahead, CarEdge.com will be delivering new features and functionality that will further enhance the experience for car and truck buyers. The company believes that its unique approach of providing auto consumers with total transparency, without being conflicted by the influences of selective auto dealers, will become the standard by which other auto research and listing sites are judged.

For further information, visit CarEdge.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram

* 1,000,000 site visitors represent unique users, and not total visits. Visitors were organically-sourced, with no paid advertising. The figure also includes website traffic from CarEdge.com’s predecessor site, UsedFirst.com. Source: Google Analytics

Contact