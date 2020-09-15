3D PluraView – 3D-Stereo monitor for medical technology
The new reference for passive 3D-stereo monitors in medical technologyMIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has ever needed professional high-resolution 3D-stereo visualizations in their professional environment in medical technology knows the monitor series with beamsplitter technology from PLANAR. Schneider Digital, the specialist for 3D-stereo, virtual reality (VR/AR) and high-end hardware, is now launching the enhanced 3D PluraView, a passive 3D stereo monitor as the successor to the discontinued PLANAR series.
In contrast to active 3D-monitors, the passive beam splitter technology of 3D PluraView is completely flicker-free and thus suitable for professional, eye-friendly continuous use over a whole working day. The highest display brightness allows working in daylight surroundings, even in direct sunlight - darkened rooms for 3D stereo work are a thing of the past!
3D-Stereo for every requirement in medical technology
As different as the applications in medical technology are, as suitable is the 3D-monitor solution: Schneider Digital's innovative, passive stereo monitor product family offers the right size for every requirement, such as in surgery planning, 3D computed tomography, anatomical imaging, 3D printing or the evaluation of visual medical data. The 3D PluraView is suitable for all 3D-stereo-capable software applications in the medical field, such as VSP, stereostaxy, MOE, Forsina CT-VR, Versalius 3D, Sybyl, VMD syngo.fourSight or syngo.Via.
Four different models with two different housings are available in the 3D PluraView product family to meet the different requirements for resolution and, above all, space.
Plug & Play monitor with up to 4K resolution
With the highest 3D-stereo resolution currently available on the market, with up to 4K/UHD per eye, 3D PluraView ensures razor-sharp image quality and displays even the finest details - on up to 28" screen diagonal. As a user-friendly plug & play system, it can be used like a standard monitor without any complicated wiring, setup or configuration.
As the top model of the 3D PluraView series, the PluraView 4K visualizes 3.840 x 2.160 pixel resolution with 10 bit color depth on a 28" screen diagonal. The 3D PluraView 2.5K model offers 2.560 x 1.440 pixel resolution on a screen diagonal of 27". Both models are available in a premium housing with integrated DisplayPort 1.2 mirror card.
For workplaces with little space, the 3D PluraView FHD with 22" or 24" and a full HD resolution of 1.920 x 1.080 pixels is available. Thanks to its compact housing with low installation depth, it requires very little space on the desk and is ideally suited for workstations in confined spaces.
www.pluraview.com
Josef Johannes Schneider
Schneider Digital Josef J. Schneider e. K.
+49 8025 99300
email us here
3D PluraView – The new reference passive 3D stereo displays