Judge Learning Solutions Receives the Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in Learning in 2020

Judge received recognition for the program they designed for a leading North American retailer. To support the client’s opening of 100+ new distribution centers, a less labor-intensive approach to training was required. Judge Learning Solutions conducted Job Task Analysis for three key roles, then designed and developed a comprehensive training curriculum to support the roll-out. The program developed by Judge also allowed the client to pilot two new technologies that would bring just-in-time learning to the users. The program was designed to determine the performance expectations of future employees, ensure proper operational execution by providing training focused on best practices, and reduce the amount of training time and internal training staff necessary.

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

“Brandon Hall Group Awards are considered one of the most prestigious awards in learning, and for Judge to be recognized with a Gold Award is a validation of the team and their hard work,” said Pete Pedone, President of Judge Learning Solutions. “This project was a six-month effort that included hundreds of hours of analysis, design, and development. I am very proud of the entire Judge Learning team and the innovation and focus they put into this project to make sure our client had a unique solution that met their learning needs while exceeding their expectations.”

“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”

This year’s Gold Awards marks Judge Learning Solutions’ eighth Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award. Previous wins include a silver award for Best Use of Mobile Learning (2019), bronze awards for Best Advance in Compliance Training (2018), Best Results of a Learning Program (2018), Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development (2017), Best Certification Program (2015), Best in Leadership (2013), and a silver award for Best in Competencies and Skill Development (2013).

