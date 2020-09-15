Uproar PR Expands Restaurant Portfolio with the Addition of Smashing Grapes and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Public relations firm chosen as agency of record for coastal California-inspired kitchen + wine Bar and West Coast-based sandwich restaurant

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a full-service public relations and digital agency, announces it has been chosen as the agency of record for Smashing Grapes , an upscale, coastal California-inspired restaurant opening in Annapolis, Maryland, and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , a California-staple sandwich shop who is expanding to the east coast and preparing to open in South Florida.



Uproar PR offers extensive experience in the restaurant industry for its clients and is laser-focused on elevating these brands and building excitement as they each prepare to open. Uproar PR has a dynamic and innovative team who specializes in creating picture-perfect media moments during grand openings and drumming up impactful news to attract new customers even before doors open. The two new clients add to the agency’s long list of restaurant clients.

“Restaurants are facing unprecedented challenges that require unwavering support and fresh new ideas and that is exactly what our team is prepared to provide these brands,” said Catriona Harris, CEO at Uproar PR. “Our seasoned team not only understands the various media landscapes, but understands how to implement the best media relations strategies to secure impactful coverage and offer an immersive experience in any market.”

Smashing Grapes is a contemporary, California-chic inspired restaurant serving a fusion of Mediterranean and California coastal dishes. Smashing Grapes’ restaurateur wanted to bring this upscale West Coast-styled menu to the East Coast and present it as an approachable and timeless restaurant opening in Annapolis.

“Uproar’s creative approach to working with restaurants ultimately led us to bring them on as our partner to highlight Smashing Grapes’ unique, West coast experience in a new market and put a spotlight on our cuisine and wine menu,” said James J. King, restaurateur at Smashing Grapes.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is an iconic sandwich chain restaurant hailing from San Francisco. Jhon Gee and his son, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller, saw the opportunity to bring the popular sandwich shop to Aventura in Florida, as far east as it’s ever been. Jhon was drawn to Ike’s because of its focus on gluten-free and vegan menu options, amazing sauces, along with more than 700 varieties of sandwiches for customers to choose from.

“Ike’s has the opportunity to become the most dominating sandwich brand in Aventura and South Florida, and we’re excited to join forces with Uproar to make that happen,” said Jhon, Franchisee of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “We were looking for a fast-paced agency that will showcase Ike’s unmatched guest experience to new and prospective customers in a food-centric city.”

For more information about Uproar PR, visit https://www.uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Smashing Grapes

Smashing Grapes, opening soon in Annapolis, Maryland serves a fusion of Mediterranean and California coastal cuisines, paired with world class wines and craft cocktails that will transcend the expectations of even the boldest palates. The Smashing Grapes experience is something very new and completely unique to the East Coast. Smashing Grapes brings what is timely and special about the West Coast food and wine scene to the Mid-Atlantic region offering a contemporary, California-chic aesthetic, in a laid back and natural way. The restaurant has been tailored to a create a world class dining experience with a menu to match. For more information about Smashing Grapes, visit www.smashinggrapes.com .

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

The goal of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: celebrate the unique individual that you are! Founder and namesake Ike Shehadeh first shared his love of sandwiches with San Francisco patrons in 2007, and the concept quickly developed a following of cult-like fans and celebrity supporters. Now a sandwich empire, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is especially known for its delicious offerings on Dutch Crunch bread with “Ike’s Dirty Sauce,” which is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread. Ike often collaborates with famous athletes to design a new sandwich. With over 700 innovative and indulgent sandwich combinations, including meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone to love. And, each new location opens with its own exclusive sandwich that is imaginatively named in honor of the community. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding rapidly with 70+ locations throughout five states and additional locations under development. The secret to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches success? They always prioritize the customer’s happiness first. For more information about Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, visit www.loveandsandwiches.com .

