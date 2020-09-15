Sigma Teams with Photo Dealers to Donate Over $93,000

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America is pleased to announce that $93,798 has been donated to twenty community-based charities in partnership with eighteen retail partners in the "Focused on the Fight" community giveback campaign.

5% of all sales of Sigma cameras, lenses and photographic accessories sold between April 1 through June 30, 2020 have been accumulated and donated to local non-profit community organizations selected by the eighteen participating US camera and electronics retailers.

"Local camera shops are what ground Sigma in the photographic world. We have a connection that forms an ecosystem, with common interests of serving community needs through the photography experience -- be it in the love of the equipment itself or the end result photo that visually expresses a moment, an emotion or a memory," Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma America reports. "We, at this time, were able to activate that passion for photography, tangibly, to our community members in need. It is a manufacturer supporting its dealers, and those dealers' communities, resulting in three-way partnership to help those impacted in the most significant ways."

Selection of the local charity was decided upon by each retailer. Community service organizations ranging from food banks, to work assistance, to specialized hospitals, have each received disbursement checks to help further their specific missions of community service.

"Your philanthropy and care about our work has allowed us to serve over 341,000 meals to kids and families since schools shut down mid-March. We share our deepest thanks and gratitude," reports Ashley Diersch, Development Director, Kids' Food Basket, which serves Western Michigan.

Please visit our special information page to view all participating vendors and the local charitable organizations that have benefited from the Focused on the Fight charitable giving campaign here:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/focused-on-the-fight

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma Corporation of America, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jack Howard / Sigma Corporation of America / sigma.pr@sigmaphoto.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc61a1be-18c1-4c82-9570-72369431e8bb