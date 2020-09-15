Laboratory Testing of Brilacidin for COVID-19 in Combination with Remdesivir Reduces Viral Load by Nearly 100 Percent

Brilacidin and Remdesivir shown to act synergistically in vitro, increasing overall inhibition against the novel coronavirus to 99.85 percent in a human lung cell line

Data suggest that Brilacidin and Remdesivir, with different but complementary primary mechanisms of action, may be an especially potent combination in treating COVID-19

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, reports today receiving additional data from a U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) collected during ongoing in vitro testing supporting Brilacidin as a potential treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

In human lung epithelial cell line experiments performed at the RBL, Brilacidin in combination with Remdesivir, compared to Remdesivir-only treated conditions, showed a statistically significant and synergistic inhibition of SARS-CoV-2. Of particular note, overall viral load was reduced by 99.85 percent in one combination experiment, with remaining virus dropping to near undetectable levels.

Brilacidin appears to have primarily an extracellular mechanism of action, by disrupting viral integrity and blocking viral entry. In contrast, Remdesivir—currently authorized by the FDA for emergency use against COVID-19—has an intracellular mechanism of action, affecting viral replication post-infection. Exhibiting different but synergistic antiviral properties, these two drugs may be an especially potent drug combination in treating COVID-19.

“The Brilacidin and Remdesivir in vitro combination results are compelling,” commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “As we prepare to initiate our own clinical testing of Brilacidin for COVID-19 as a standalone therapy, given its consistent and robust antiviral activity, these latest test results indicate that combination trials with other drugs may be warranted. To that end, the company is pursuing grant opportunities with potential for larger, government-funded clinical trials. Such trials might include options for administration of Brilacidin in combination with Remdesivir, the world’s leading frontline COVID-19 treatment.”

Ehrlich continued: “It is exciting as we now rapidly transition from laboratory testing to the clinical testing of Brilacidin in hopes of treating COVID-19. Public reticence to use vaccines, alongside questions surrounding vaccine safety, efficacy, and timing of availability, further support the critical need for a promising drug like Brilacidin to emerge in the global fight against COVID-19.”

In other newly conducted lab testing at the RBL, Brilacidin was shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in a human intestinal epithelial cell line and in primary fibroblast cells obtained from human donors. The Company has been informed by the RBL that it is nearing completion of its in vitro testing of Brilacidin against SARS-CoV-2 and will be submitting findings for peer-review publication. The publication will be solely focused on Brilacidin, with a pre-print made available.

Brilacidin and COVID-19

Brilacidin is one of the few drugs targeting COVID-19 that has been tested in human trials (a total of 8) for other clinical indications, providing an established safety and efficacy database on over 460 subjects, thereby potentially enabling it to rapidly help address the novel coronavirus crisis. Ongoing laboratory testing conducted at a U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL), and at a Public Health Research Institute (PHRI), supports Brilacidin’s antiviral ability to safely inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in both human and animal cell lines. A molecular screening study of 11,552 compounds also supports Brilacidin as a promising novel coronavirus treatment. Additional pre-clinical and clinical data support Brilacidin’s potential to inhibit IL-6, IL-1β, TNF-α and other pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, which have been identified as central drivers in the worsening prognoses of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Brilacidin’s robust antimicrobial properties might also help to fight secondary bacterial infections, which can co-present in up to 20 percent of COVID-19 patients. These data collectively support Brilacidin as a unique 3 in 1 combination—antiviral, immuno/anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial—anti-COVID-19 therapeutic candidate.

