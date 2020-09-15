ControlScan Partners with CrowdStrike to Deliver Powerful Endpoint Protection to the SMB with MDR Essential

The fully managed solution extends ControlScan Managed Detection and Response services to help smaller businesses access essential endpoint protections

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan, a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, today announced general availability of its MDR Essential managed endpoint security service. The new service leverages the ControlScan Cyphon™ and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platforms to deliver fundamentally important endpoint detection, prevention and response capabilities to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).



SMBs often struggle with the entry point to a stronger security posture. Many do not have dedicated security personnel, nor do they have the expertise needed to select and implement effective endpoint security.

“MDR Essential is our point of entry solution for businesses needing to get essential security coverage in place, immediately, without breaking the bank,” said Tom Callahan, director of MDR Operations, ControlScan. “Our partnership with CrowdStrike allows us to further extend the industry-leading Falcon endpoint solution with the talents of our in-house security analysts and our 24x7x365 SOC for managed detection and response.”

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is the only solution to unify key endpoint security capabilities such as next-generation anti-virus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed threat hunting, IT hygiene and threat intelligence, all delivered through a single, intelligent, lightweight agent. CrowdStrike’s innovative, cloud-native technology allows organizations to quickly and easily deploy the platform at scale to secure workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints on or off the network.

“The increasingly complex threat environment has demonstrated that threat actors are not afraid to take aim at organizations of any size. SMBs are particularly susceptible to cyberattacks, given that they often lack the necessary resources to provide the required protection to secure their assets,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of Worldwide Channels and Business Development, CrowdStrike. “We are proud to partner with ControlScan to bring the powerful endpoint detection and response of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to the MDR Essential solution. Together, we will fortify the defenses of vulnerable SMBs against devastating attacks so that they may continue to focus on the growth and health of their business.”

MDR Essential is also available as a value add for organizations with merchant portfolios, such as managed service providers (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs) and payments technology providers. Through its partner ecosystem, ControlScan delivers managed endpoint security and other threat detection and response services to hundreds of organizations throughout North America.

To learn more about ControlScan MDR Essential, please view the demo video here: https://youtu.be/FO7npigSAas.

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com.

A video accompanying this press release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c108d876-f568-4440-b5ac-20bed30ec056

