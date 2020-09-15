Beyond Identity Joins ForgeRock’s Trust Network of Certified Technology Partners to Deliver Passwordless Single Sign-On and Risk-Based Authorization

Integration Unifies Beyond Identity’s Passwordless Authentication and Risk-Based Authorization With ForgeRock’s Identity and Access Management to Enhance User Experiences While Strengthening Enterprise Security

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passwordless identity management provider Beyond Identity today announced that it has joined the ForgeRock ® Trust Network of certified technology partners. Beyond Identity is providing secure, passwordless login to the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ and single sign-on (SSO) applications, enabling enterprises to make adaptive, risk-based policy authorization decisions utilizing Beyond Identity’s granular device security posture information. This rapid, seamless integration improves user experiences for both workforce and customer identities while also bolstering enterprise security by eliminating passwords and enabling fine-grained policy control.



Beyond Identity has introduced a revolutionary, passwordless identity management solution that replaces passwords with a more secure authentication method. This secure authentication method is powered by trusted certificates and asymmetric-key cryptography, which is ubiquitously deployed within TLS (formerly SSL); however, admins and users no longer need to manage any of this. Beyond Identity completely eliminates passwords as an attack surface and removes login friction for users, reducing password resets, lockouts, and IT help desk tickets.

“More than a thousand global brands rely on ForgeRock’s modern, comprehensive digital identity platform to help their employees safely and simply access the connected world,” said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development at ForgeRock. “We help organizations deliver frictionless user journeys, and innovative partners like Beyond Identity further reinforce that commitment with a seamless, secure passwordless experience that empowers remote and on-premises workforces with access to the resources and apps they need, when they need it.”

Differentiating itself from other authentication methods, Beyond Identity increases both usability and security simultaneously. Beyond Identity’s cloud-native platform rapidly integrates with the ForgeRock Identity Platform as a delegate identity provider, enabling organizations to replace passwords with fundamentally secure X.509 certificates. The Beyond Identity platform completely manages all certificates so customers receive the proven security and scalability benefits of certificates and underlying asymmetric cryptography – without the need to manage any aspect of it. Users can register secure authenticators locally on each of their devices to seamlessly login without having to pick up another device, reducing lockouts and customer service tickets.

Additionally, as an added layer of security, Beyond Identity enables contextual, risk-based authorization decisions using dynamic user, app, and built-in device data. The solution also provides a signed, immutable record of each login transaction for audit and compliance purposes, including who accessed the application and from which device. Notably, Beyond Identity employs standard OpenID Connect flows and offers support for SAML.

“User convenience and enhanced security are the cornerstones of our passwordless identity management platform,” said Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Identity. “Our integration with ForgeRock can help drive workforce and customer identity and access management (CIAM) initiatives to empower users with the flexibility to securely manage their own identities and data across multiple devices, while freeing overburdened IT help desk staff to focus on more critical business priorities.”

With the ForgeRock Trust Network , customers gain free access to pre-built, tested, and always updated partner integrations that increase predictability, mitigate risk, and reduce costs.

Beyond Identity and ForgeRock are partnering to help enterprises:

Eliminate Passwords: Reduces a major source of risk by eliminating the possibility of inappropriate access or account takeover.

Improve End-User Experiences: No passwords for users to create, remember, or change.

Enable Adaptive, Risk-Based Authorization Decisions: Utilizes granular device security posture data and risk levels of apps to determine access.

Reduce IT Costs and Overhead: User self-service device registration, addition, removal, and recovery of multiple authenticators helps eliminate frequent and costly help desk calls.

Deliver Rapid Time to Value: Codeless, configuration-based integration with ForgeRock can be up and running in under an hour.

For more information on Beyond Identity’s partnership and integration with ForgeRock, please visit https://beyondidentity.com/partners/forgerock .

