Arcutis to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Arcutis management will participate in a fireside chat presentation during the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2020 taking place Sept. 15-17, 2020.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
         Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2020
         Presentation Date: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
         Presentation Time: 7:40 a.m. PT / 10:40 a.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.arcutis.com/events-and-presentations . Arcutis will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.  For more information, visit https://www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investors and Media:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
harmstrong@arcutis.com
805-418-5006, Ext. 740

 

