KATANA Safety Announces Retail Launch of Next Generation Personal Safety Solution

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KATANA Safety, leader in tech-enabled IOT solutions for the personal safety market, is pleased to announce expanded availability of its patented KATANA Safety Wallet. Now available at over 200 select Best Buy stores and online at bestbuy.com, the KATANA Safety Wallet empowers life, freedom and peace of mind with “Personal Safety on the Go™”.



Introduced during the 2020 Consumer Electric Show, the next generation KATANA Safety Wallet is a personal safety device that attaches directly to your smartphone, so it is always with you. In addition to offering a credit card holder and space for your favorite grip such as a PopSocket, the KATANA Safety Wallet features a quick-trigger to activate three layers of defense: bypassing the lock screen to activate a piercing siren; contacting a 24/7 professional Response Center; and a direct line to friends and family via the KATANA Safety iOS and Android apps.

“We are thrilled that Best Buy has embraced the new KATANA Safety Wallet in such a big way,” said Todd Baldree, Founder and CEO of KATANA Safety. “A credit card holder on the back of a smartphone has become the modern day purse for many - incorporating our patented technology was a natural progression and means customers no longer have to choose between safety or the convenience of not carrying a purse.”

The KATANA Safety brand and first-generation product were initially launched in 2018 when they were named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things and has since been recognized as two-time winner of Best of the Best at the Consumer Electronics Show.

“As the home security market continues to mature and attract significant investors, the next market disruption will be transitioning from home security to personal safety via the one thing that everyone has with them at all times…their smartphone,” said Baldree. “Recent events in the U.S. and world have put a bright light on the need for a personal safety solution that travels with you outside of the home. Our portfolio of patented products positions us perfectly to lead that movement.”

Announced today, the KATANA Safety Wallet is available in select Best Buy stores and at bestbuy.com. The Wallet retails for $99 and includes a free 6-month subscription to the KATANA Safety 24/7 Safety Concierge Response Center. Please visit https://www.katanasafety.com/best-buy/ to purchase.

About KATANA Safety

KATANA Safety is a purpose-driven company dedicated to revolutionizing the personal safety market by empowering life, freedom and peace of mind with Personal Safety On The Go™. The company’s portfolio of patented products attach directly to a user’s smartphone and, when activated, bypass the phone’s lock screen to activate three layers of defense: a piercing siren; contacting a 24/7 professional Response Center; and a direct line to friends and family via the KATANA Safety iOS and Android apps. For more information, visit katanasafety.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

Abbey Lacaillade

Uproar PR for KATANA Safety

Alacaillade@uproarpr.com

407-547-9700