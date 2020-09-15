Ciel & Terre USA’s Hydrelio® PV System Selected for New Jersey Quarry Lake 3.2 MWp Floating Solar Project

/EIN News/ -- PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciel & Terre USA is pleased to announce that the company’s Hydrelio® classic floating solar racking and anchoring system has been chosen by RETTEW for one of the nation’s largest floating solar arrays. The system is being built for Clayton Sand Company in Jackson Township, N.J. SolMare, LLC, will own and operate the 3.2 MWp DC floating solar array at Clayton Sand Company’s sand mining facility, which will provide all of the on-site power needs through New Jersey’s Net Metering program. This is the second New Jersey Hydrelio floating solar array project to be commissioned by RETTEW following their successful project in the Borough of Sayreville (4.4 MWp DC) last year.



“We are extremely excited about our first quarry project in the U.S.,” says Bertrand Colin, Managing Director of Ciel & Terre USA. “Quarry lakes are a perfect application for floating solar as the water does not have any other use, and they are often close to power distribution lines.”

“This tremendous opportunity will help position Clayton Sand Company for economical and sustainable operations well into the future at our Jackson Facility,” said Bill Clayton, Chairman of the Clayton Companies. “We are thrilled to take advantage of floating solar technology to provide renewable energy at an attractive price point.”

“This project provides a welcome expansion of our solar portfolio, and by partnering with the Clayton Companies we are providing renewable energy to New Jersey’s largest concrete supplier,” said Joe Forestieri, Chief Financial Officer of SolMare, LLC.

RETTEW will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the project. Ciel & Terre USA will design the structural portion of the project, including the bottom and bank anchoring system, and supply most of the floating racking structure from its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Georgia and Texas. RETTEW and Ciel & Terre USA are working together on multiple floating solar projects in various locations throughout the United States.

“The energy market is starting to embrace floating solar on a wider scale and we’re fortunate to be at the forefront of designing and constructing these arrays throughout the country,” said Jason Wert, PE, Energy Market Leader. “The Jackson floating array project is another example of an industry leader embracing renewable energy for improved economics and reduced emissions.”

The project is anticipated to be under construction in Q4 of 2020 and completed by spring 2021.

About Ciel & Terre

Established in 2006 as a renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP), Ciel & Terre has been fully devoted to floating solar PV since 2011. The French company pioneered Hydrelio®, the first specific and industrialized system to make solar panels float on water, with criteria such as cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, resistance to winds and waves, simplicity, drinking water compliance, and optimized electrical yield.

Ciel & Terre has floating solar installations in Japan, Korea, China, UK, France, Germany, Netherland, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Panama, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Italy, Taiwan as well as the United States. The company has its United States headquarters in Petaluma, California.

For more information, visit www.ciel-et-terre.net .

