Virgil's™ Brings Back Limited-Edition Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgil's™, America's best-selling line of natural, handcrafted and zero sugar sodas from Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), announces the limited-edition return of the acclaimed Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer. Just in time for the season of festive celebrations, from Oktoberfest to the holidays, the coveted fan favorite is now available online and in-store, bringing the authentic flavor of Bavarian tradition to consumers nationwide.



With just a sip of Virgil's™ Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer, drinkers are transported to Southeastern Germany thanks to an authentic recipe that dates back to 1963. Micro-brewed with artesian water from the Bohemian Forest region, it is a rich and creamy combination that brings to life the taste of true Bavarian heritage. Like all Virgil's™ products, the Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer is handcrafted with natural ingredients, including honey, molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, licorice, vanilla and wintergreen.

“Over the last year, consumers have been begging us to bring back this fan favorite. As we may be celebrating more occasions at home this year, we could not think of a better time to give them what they’ve been asking for,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “Whether it’s transforming backyards into bier gardens to celebrate Oktoberfest, or toasting the holiday season together as a family, the return of our Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer delivers that festive spirit straight to our consumer’s doorsteps.”

Along with its traditional, full-bodied flavor, the Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer is uniquely bottled in a pint format inspired by its heritage. With a ceramic, swing-lid top, it's perfectly sized to be shared amongst friends and family of all ages.

In honor of the seasonal return, Virgil's is giving one lucky winner everything they need to create their own Oktoberfest at home, including one case of the Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer, eight Virgil's™ handcrafted soda glasses and individual variety packs of pretzels and sausages from Eastern Standard Provisions and Evergood Sausage. Through October 1, fans nationwide are invited to enter the Virgil's sweepstakes through Facebook and Instagram for their chance to win. More details on the sweepstakes are available here .



The limited-edition Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer retails online for $15.99/3 pints at https://www.virgils.com/bavarian-swinglid/ , and will soon be available at all Cracker Barrel locations, Hannaford, Giant Eagle, Tops Market, Harmon’s, Baron’s and select independent retailers around the country for $3.99 - $4.99/1 pint (500mL), while supplies last.

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's® is America's # 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Under Reed's Inc., Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abf1b079-7f42-41c2-8f9c-ef89a9bea3b2




