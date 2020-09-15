FloQast Announces Annual User Conference on September 22-23

Two-Day Virtual Event to Showcase Best Practices and Real-World Recommendations on How to Improve Daily Operations for Accounting Teams

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced that it is hosting its annual user conference TakeControl on September 22 and 23. For the first time, the event will be conducted virtually for FloQast users and administrators. Throughout the two-day conference, FloQast experts and customers will share best practices and novel approaches on how to get the most out of FloQast’s award-winning close management platform to improve the day-to-day operations of accounting teams.



What: FloQast Annual TakeControl User Conference

Who: The event will include presentations from FloQast co-founder and chief executive Mike Whitmire, co-founder and chief product officer Chris Sluty and other key company experts, as well as accounting leaders from Forescout, Fundbox, GumGum and Qualys.

When: September. 22-23, 2020

Where: Online registration is here .

Event Details: TakeControl is an education-focused virtual event that will share how to get the most out of FloQast, leveraging best practices and tips to get more from the month-end close platform. Tailored for existing FloQast users and administrators, participants will learn firsthand from FloQast experts about how to streamline and improve their close and other accounting processes. Participants can also earn up to eight credits of CPE throughout both days of the virtual conference. In addition, an optional, one-hour pre-event "FloQast Foundation Fundamentals" overview training will be held on Wednesday, September 16, providing the opportunity for new team members to learn what they need to know in order to get the most from TakeControl. TakeControl is for existing FloQast customers.

For more information on TakeControl, including a full detailed schedule of the two-day event, please visit www.floqast.com/takecontrol .

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The award-winning cloud-based software is now trusted by more than one thousand accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and the Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.