Carousel Industries Names Steven De Maayer as Company's First Chief Service Officer

Accomplished Services Innovator and Operational and Financial Executive To Help Company Evolve Services Portfolio and Create Competitive Differentiation

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, security and cloud solutions, today announced that it has named IT services industry innovator Steven De Maayer to the newly-created position of Chief Services Officer. He will report directly to Carousel CEO Jeff Gardner.



De Maayer will assume full responsibility for the services organization at Carousel, overseeing a growing team of over 500 professionals. A highly-regarded and experienced IT services executive, De Maayer brings to Carousel a 20+ year history of leading and exponentially growing high-performing managed services, professional services, and consulting services organizations by focusing on increasing shareholder value through transforming IT services businesses.

“Carousel Industries continues to expand and evolve its executive team with the addition of Steven De Maayer to our organization,” said Gardner. “Steven’s skill set will allow us to quickly create consumable cloud offerings and further enhance our cloud consulting practice. His incredible passion for growing service organizations, and his track record in building, positioning and delivering new offerings will be incredible assets to Carousel’s customers, technology partners and our growing services team.”

De Maayer has held a variety of strategic roles with increasing responsibilities through his career. He joins Carousel from Wipro Limited, where, as General Manager, he led the Technology and Communications business for the cloud and infrastructure services group. Prior to Wipro, he was Senior Vice President for Services at Dimension Data, where he was responsible for a $400 million managed services, professional services and consulting services business across the Americas. Previously, De Maayer was a General Manager at HP, where he built and operated offshore delivery centers in Costa Rica.

“I’m embracing the opportunity to join a nationally recognized IT, communications and network technologies leader that has demonstrated a maniacal customer success focus and innovation in managed services, particularly in cybersecurity, cloud and digital transformation,” said De Maayer. “Carousel and its customer-focused and services-first culture is deeply respected in the industry. I look forward to positioning Carousel’s services as a market differentiator, increasing adoption, and strengthening our delivery teams’ ability to help clients achieve business and digital transformation.”

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

Contact: