VMray Signs Partnership With Sababa Security to Expand Into Italian Cybersecurity Market

/EIN News/ -- BOCHUM, Germany, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay , a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Sababa Security , a cyber security vendor based in Milan, Italy. The new agreement will enable Sababa Security to integrate VMRay’s solutions into its security portfolio and distribute the industry leading malware detection and analysis to build custom end-to-end solutions that help its clients accelerate their response to new and evasive malware threats.



“We invest a significant amount of time and energy sourcing the latest cybersecurity products and tools so we can build highly customized solutions that are designed to protect our customers from an evolving threat environment,” said Alessio Aceti, co-founder and CEO of Sababa Security. “Over the past several years, VMRay has established itself as the premier malware analysis and detection solution in the market so we are thrilled to be able to feature their suite of solutions within our portfolio offering.”

Founded in 2019 by cybersecurity veterans Alessio Aceti and Enrico Orlando, Sababa Security is a fast-growing provider of corporate cybersecurity solutions. Sababa applies its expertise to help customers identify solutions that address their specific requirements both in corporate security as well as applying it to industry specific applications including critical infrastructure, IoT, media streaming, and other markets.

“Despite the current economic uncertainty, the European market remains robust as we are seeing rising demand for cybersecurity solutions such as ours that are focused on helping security teams accelerate their response to new and unknown threats,” said Ilijana Vavan, Chief Sales Officer for VMRay. “We couldn’t be more delighted to partner with Sababa as they not only have established relationships with leading enterprise companies across Italy but their focus on building tailored cybersecurity solutions will serve as an invaluable showcase of our platform’s distinct capabilities.”

VMRay’s global channel partners currently include VARs and Distribution across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas that have expertise in both the Public as well as the Private Sector. VMRay partners gain access to the VMRay Platform and its suite of interconnected malware analysis and threat detection solutions. More information about joining the VMRay Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://www.vmray.com/partners/malware-detection-partners/



About VMRay



VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com .

About Sababa Security

Sababa Security is the first Italian innovation cyber security vendor, that provides security products, training, and managed services. The company is based in Milan, Italy, and scouts for new cybersecurity solutions to help customers address their specific needs both in corporate security and in security applied to specific fields, like media streaming, critical infrastructures, IoT and others. Sababa Security was founded by Alessio Aceti (CEO) and Enrico Orlandi (COO), who bring with them a wealth of experience from more than two decades in the cybersecurity industry. Learn more at https://sababasecurity.com

