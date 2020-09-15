Seasoned Financial Industry Professionals Join Ultimus in Key Positions

Enhancing firm capabilities and the client experience

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, transfer agency and investor solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®) is pleased to announce the addition of a number of seasoned industry professionals to key team positions.

Ultimus continues to add impressive talent in senior positions across the company. Ultimus’ record growth—including nine new client conversions so far in 2020 with more in the pipeline—and the company’s strong commitment to innovation and technology make it an attractive employer of choice for experienced industry professionals looking for new opportunity and challenges.

“We are extremely excited about the talent we’ve been adding to the Ultimus team from large investment management firms and administrators,” said Ian Martin , EVP, CAO at Ultimus. “We’re building on our existing base of talented people, which is our greatest asset. These new individuals bring a variety of skills and experiences, which broadens our current capabilities and expands the client experience. All of these new hires have significant years of experience and many have FINRA licenses, which is indicative of their knowledge and ability to add value.”



Martin added, “It’s so refreshing to be able to expand our talent base with proven industry leaders that are motivated to deliver fresh ideas, best practices and leading-edge technology to our firm which focuses exclusively on Fund Administration and to provide our clients and their investors with best-in-class solutions.”



Below are some of the professionals Ultimus recently welcomed:

George Andrews joined the Ultimus Transfer Agent Systems team and will drive key technology and project initiatives. With more than 20 years in transfer agent operations and system support, George was most recently Director of Transfer Agent operations at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and previously held leadership roles with Rydex Fund Services and Guggenheim Investments.



Amber Krueger will be joining Ultimus as Assistant Vice President - Shareholder Services to support our contact center with her experience in knowledge management systems and contact center operations. She joins Ultimus after thirteen years with U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, where she spent the majority of her tenure in the contact center space. She has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a Master of Business Administration from Lakeland University. In addition, she has shared her passion and expertise in contact center operations as a speaker at numerous industry conferences (notably, NICE and ICMI) and as a featured contributor for ICMI.

Jaclyn Renfro joined Ultimus as Manager - Transfer Agent Processing in charge of specialized processing and is among several associates hired from Invesco Ltd, formerly OppenheimerFunds. Jaclyn brings more than 23 years of experience in transfer agent operations, monetary control and relationship management to her new role at Ultimus, where her focus will include state and local government investment products.

Also joining Ultimus’ Transfer Agent team is Paul Williams, who assumes primary responsibility for oversight of the company’s FSSI relationship and all aspects of shareholder output. Paul previously oversaw U.S. Bank’s output administration group and was responsible for managing the bank’s FSSI and Broadridge relationships. He brings 21 years of experience in transfer agency operations, having led several operations groups responsible for shareholder and dealer support, transaction processing, account maintenance and quality review.



Paul Leone joined Ultimus as Vice President - Senior Counsel on the legal administration team and will provide legal support services to clients. Previously, Paul worked at Empower Retirement and in fund administration at ALPS. At both firms, he was Senior Counsel. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry with CCO and registered funds focus. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Marquette University. He earned a JD at Golden Gate University.

Jake Schallhorn joined Ultimus as Senior Vice President - Fund Accounting from BNY Mellon. At Ultimus he is responsible for leading and managing various client service teams and is part of the senior management team focusing on best practices, complex securities and technology-related solutions. Jake’s experience spans 24 years in fund accounting and includes positions with BNY Mellon and BISYS. He has also worked with the FIS InvestOne system for the entirety of his fund accounting career.



Brian Konczos joined Ultimus as Senior Manager - Fund Accounting, managing fund accounting service teams with a primary focus on ETF servicing and registered funds. He was previously with Citi Fund Services and brings 13 years of fund accounting industry experience, including nine years working on exchange-traded funds (ETF) processing and developing ETF operational processes. Brian has worked with the FIS InvestOne accounting system throughout his career.



Kelley Crace joined Ultimus as a Senior Manager – Fund Accounting, responsible for managing fund accounting client service teams. Prior to joining Ultimus, Kelley worked as Assistant Vice President at Citi Fund Services for over 10 years where she worked on many client relationships and gained considerable experience with complex asset types like swaps and bank loans. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Forensic Accounting from Franklin University.

According to Gary Harris , EVP, Head of Sales, the new hires from these large organizations is really a confirmation of Ultimus’ focus and commitment to continuing to invest in and deliver institutional grade solutions which deliver both scale and quality while providing a valued client experience. “Their familiarity and proficiency with sophisticated industry technology and best practices enables us to further strengthen our ability to service any size client or complexity of products that an investment management firm may offer,” said Harris. “Particularly at a time when fund sponsors are looking at optimizing their overall business and current provider relationships, and lowering their total cost of ownership, this positions us well to deliver exceptional value.”

Ultimus expects to continue its hiring trend. There are a number of open positions which can be accessed via a link on the firm’s Careers page https://www.ultimusfundsolutions.com/about-ultimus/careers/ .

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 650 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





2330-NLD-9/14/2020

8454-UFS-9/14/2020

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com