Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Completion of First Small Animal Safety and Immunogenicity Study Assessing the Effect of Novel COVID-19 Vaccine, HaloVax™

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. announced today the successful completion of its previously announced first small animal safety and immunogenicity study assessing the effect of novel Covid-19 vaccine HaloVax™. The vaccine construct was administered with positive response to the selected COVID-19 peptides in the self-assembling vaccine. Preliminary results of this study demonstrate initial proof of concept for the algorithm that was used to select immunogenic peptides.



The Company previously announced it had initiated preclinical animal testing of the first construct of its HaloVax Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) against COVID-19, while intending to take two different vaccines, with differing sets of targets forward, in order to identify the best balance of immune responses for prevention of this pandemic pathogen. The experience with the first construct will inform our design of the second vaccine construct. HaloVax is being developed in conjunction with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH).

The vaccine is built on a base of a heat shock protein (HSP70) that activates the cellular portion of the immune system; this is different from most other vaccine efforts, which have used adjuvants such as alum. The second portion of the vaccine consists of peptides derived from the COVID-19 virus, which are bound to the heat shock protein via Avidin and Biotin. This enables rapid iteration and up-to-date data informed changes in the peptide sequences to enable swift production and accommodate potential changes or mutations in the pathogen itself. The selected immunogenic peptides complete the customized COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Mark Poznansky, Director, Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) stated, “The heat shock protein that is the immune activating component of our vaccine has previously shown efficacy in facilitating a productive immune response, while minimizing mechanisms known to induce adverse reactions to a vaccine. Our goal has always been to rapidly develop and test a vaccine that could help the population at large, and especially individuals who are at increased risk for the most serious complications of COVID-19 infection. With today’s announcement of successful preclinical animal testing, we believe we continue to make material progress towards the potential success of our new COVID-19 vaccine.”

The vaccine is currently in development by HaloVax, LLC a biopharmaceutical company and special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. The company was established to advance an application of VaxCelerate, the SAV platform licensed from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) specifically for the rapid development of vaccines against emerging pathogens including COVID-19 and specific types of cancer. The VaxCelerate platform was developed to improve patient outcomes by activating and targeting the immune system to identify and destroy the infectious agent. Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. has acquired an exclusive worldwide license to this technology from MGH.

“Our team continues to work tirelessly to advance HaloVax as we continue the development and, potentially, deployment of a vaccine that will not only prevent disease, but will offer safe administration with a strong immune response,” said Pat Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. “Our confidence is heightened by the recent completion of first small animal safety and immunogenicity study. “We are optimistic that given the kind of safety profile we are targeting in the development of HaloVax, this successful preclinical testing will rapidly lead to a final vaccine construct and human trials, which will bring us closer to a safe and effective vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 disease.”

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital’s novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information please visit www.voltrontx.com .

HaloVax, LLC is a special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. in joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) The mission of HaloVax is to develop a novel, Self-Assembling Vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing technology licensed by Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. The vaccine is being designed from a validated platform to provide customized T cell immunity against COVID-19, as well as be able to adapt rapidly to potential genetic drift of the virus. For more information, please visit www.HaloVax.com .

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth’s pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

