Clean Eating Just Got Easier with New, Effortless Options from Cali’flour Foods

Low Carb Frozen Entrees Are Now in Stores and Popular Pizzas Enjoy Expanded Distribution

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From freezer to table in just five minutes, the new entrees from Cali’flour Foods are the answer to busy days and hectic weeknights. For the first time ever, favorite casseroles and comfort foods are available to those who follow a low-carb lifestyle and need a quick meal solution. Four delicious new frozen entrees from Cali’flour Foods are available in stores now.



The four entrée offerings - Lasagna with Meat Sauce, Vegetable Lasagna, Chicken Enchilada Bake and Vegetable Enchilada Bake – are made using Cali’flour’s signature cauliflower crusts as the base. The ultra-convenient meals are low-carb, gluten free and grain free. They contain 15 to 27 grams of protein, just 10 to 12 net carbs, and all are 360 calories or less per meal. The entrees are keto friendly and low glycemic, making them ideal for anyone managing their macronutrients, weight or blood sugar.

Like all products from Cali’flour Foods, the entrees are made with fresh, whole cauliflower and just a few simple ingredients. No fillers. No junk.

“My mission with starting Cali’flour Foods was always to provide healthy, clean alternatives to my favorite comfort foods without sacrificing taste,” said Amy Lacey, founder of Cali’flour Foods. “It started with my favorite, pizza, and now we are reinventing the frozen aisle yet again with complete comfort meals you can have ready in minutes. These are game changers for anyone with a busy, active lifestyle who needs a quick, easy and clean meal solution.”

The entrees are available in select stores now, including Albertson’s / Safeway, Harris Teeter, Meijer and Walmart. The SRP is $6.49.

Recent success and expanded distribution of Cali’flour Foods’ frozen pizzas helped to pave the way for this newest line of Cali’flour products. Consumers are loving the convenience of a low carb, fully topped frozen pizza that’s ready to go right into the oven. The Classic Cheese, Artisan Margherita, Supreme Veggie and Uncured Chicken Pepperoni Pizzas contain only 5 to 7 net carbs per half pizza and are the lowest carb pizzas on the market. Retailers are loving the pizzas as well, as they are now available in additional stores, including Stop & Shop, Meijer, Hyvee, Smith’s, Fry’s, Ralphs, and Albertson’s / Safeway.

To find the delicious, convenient, low carb frozen entrees and frozen pizzas from Cali’flour Foods at a store near you, just visit califlourfoods.com/pages/find-in-stores .

About Cali’flour Foods

Cali’flour Foods is the company behind delicious gluten-free, grain-free and low-carb foods made from fresh cauliflower. Based in Boulder, CO and Woman Founded, Cali’flour Foods has become a leader in creating innovative products designed with health and dietary restrictions in mind. With passion and premium ingredients you can pronounce, Cali’flour Foods now makes pizza crusts, flatbreads, frozen pizzas and frozen entrees.

Launched in 2016, Cali’flour Foods has become a staple for consumers with auto-immune disorders, food allergies, diabetes and those who enjoy a low-carb lifestyle. Founder Amy Lacey has since launched a cookbook, Cali’flour Kitchen, which hit the national bestseller list. You can find the products in more than 6,000 retail locations and purchase directly from its website or Amazon. For nutritional information, to learn more or purchase Cali’flour Foods, visit califlourfoods.com . You can follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/califlourfoods and on Instagram @califlourfoods .

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

816-468-6802

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0725c98e-d2c9-4826-9f0c-d949525d036e



