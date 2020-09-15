Loop Media, Inc. Announces Partnership With DistroTV to Add Multiple New Channels to the DistroTV Lineup

/EIN News/ -- Glendale, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), announced today the addition of 19 new music video channels to DistroTV, the independent free streaming television service catering to multicultural, globally-minded viewers in the US, Canada, and UK. DistroTV viewers will have the option to select channels based on a specific musical genre, mood, time of day, or popularity.



In addition to the new music video channels, upcoming Loop content for DistroTV will include The Trailer Channel, which includes top movie trailer compilations, as well as The Drone Channel, featuring atmospherics and travel videos curated from AirVūz.

With a lineup of free live-streaming content, on-demand channels, and hundreds of hours of programming, DistroTV offers a wide selection of news, movies and television series, and entertainment for audiences globally.

“This partnership represents the perfect opportunity to further expand Loop Media’s viewer base,” said Ryan Parr, VP of Linear of Loop Media. “Our extensive library of music videos combined with our drone footage and movie trailers will create an engaging viewing experience for DistroTV’s customers.”

“We’re thrilled to offer DistroTV viewers this truly impressive lineup of premium quality, short-form music videos from Loop Media,” said Navdeep Saini, CEO of DistroTV. “Providing DistroTV audiences with a wide selection of free music to watch, listen, and enjoy has been a focus for us over the past year. The addition of Loop Media’s 19 music channels represents a significant expansion to DistroTV’s already diverse and robust offering.”

In addition to enjoying Loop music videos on DistroTV, audiences can enjoy the world's largest music video library with the new Loop app for iPhone, Android, and all leading Smart TV platforms. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media's growing collection of over 500,000 videos, including: film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos.

About DistroTV

DistroTV, https://www.distro.tv, is a free streaming television service catering to multicultural, globally-minded viewers in the US, Canada, and UK. Satisfying the growing demand for premium video content in multiple languages, DistroTV delivers a broad range of premium video content from producers in North America and UK, as well as from a range of cultures around the world including India's vibrant Bollywood content, Latin America, Chinese and SE Asian programming. With over 50 live/linear channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV connects with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. With a growing list of curated channels from leading brands as well as producers, DistroTV feeds the growing demand for content from every corner of the world. DistroTV is available on the web as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android devices.

DistroTV is the first direct-to-consumer offering from DistroScale, a technology company founded in 2013, known for providing a global clientele of thousands of media properties with the industry’s most comprehensive video platform for web, apps, and streaming. DistroScale is an all-in-one solution providing infrastructure, content delivery, curation, analytics and a full suite of monetization options. Video enabled by DistroScale reaches over 250 million visitors per month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. More information is available at www.distroscale.com.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company delivering products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices (our library of 500,000 can not currently be viewed on OTT and IPTV). To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit online at Loop.tv, Twitter or Instagram.

