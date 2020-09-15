Relic Found in Istanbul Threatens Fate of the World in Enthralling Historical Thriller

“The Lance” by George Vasil is an action-packed novel of big risks and bigger rewards as dangerous individuals search for an artifact said to hold the power of God

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, WA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lance of Longinus—the spear that pierced Jesus’ side as he hung on the cross is said to have divine power. “The Lance” by George Vasil is a captivating historical thriller that catapults readers into an electrifying international race for an artifact with the power to change the world.

After a couple of archaeologists stumble across the artifact in Istanbul, word quickly travels about the existence of the Lance. Soon, the race is on. Several dangerous and powerful individuals attempt to smuggle the relic for their own gain, including a ruthless billionaire, the Grand Master of the Knights Templar, and two Nazi SS officers. As the battle for the Lance pushes on, the obsession to possess it becomes a growing danger for all.

Charged by the historical inaccuracy of widely circulated works, Vasil studied, in depth, New Testament and Byzantine history, and visited Istanbul to ensure his book highlighted the beauty of the city.

“I hope readers find a new appreciation of Istanbul after reading The Lance, and walk away knowing even the most evil people are redeemable, true love triumphs in the end, and God is too big to be contained in an Earthly object,” Vasil said.

In this tale of man’s desperation and desire for power, readers will fall in love with the history of Istanbul, learn that not all villains think themselves to be so, and discover the true nature of greed when power is the prize. Through Vasil’s incredible storytelling abilities and a fascinating plot, readers will be hooked to see who will end up with the Lance of Longinus.

“The Lance”

By George Vasil

ISBN: 9781532044113 (softcover); 9781532044120 (hardcover); 9781532044137 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble





About the author

Dr. George Vasil is a family physician who has always had a deep love of history. He received his education from Colorado State University, the University of Colorado, and the University of Wyoming Cheyenne Family Practice. Having traveled a great deal in Europe and the Middle East, he felt inspired to channel that inspiration into the novel “Emperor’s Eyes” and the recently released “The Lance”. Dr. Vasil enjoys short term medical mission work and has served in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. He currently resides in Arlington, Washington.



