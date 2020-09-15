Stifel Bolsters Healthcare Services Investment Banking Team With Three New Managing Directors

Key Hires Help Advance Industry-Leading Healthcare Franchise Further into Healthcare Services and Healthcare IT

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of three new Managing Directors in its Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Kojo Appenteng, Chip Bierbaum, and Patrick Krause join Todd Heglund and Jim Hesburgh to expand the firm’s reach further into healthcare services and healthcare IT (HCIT).



“The addition of these seasoned professionals represents a continued investment in our healthcare investment banking franchise, and enables us to extend our leadership position in biotech, medtech, and healthcare services,” said Mark Dempster, Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Stifel. “Healthcare Services will continue to be an ever more important part of the overall healthcare economy. The impact of COVID-19 only serves to accelerate the innovation and investment in next-generation medicines, therapies, and services,” added Declan Quirke, Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

Kojo Appenteng brings two decades of experience in investment banking and strategic advisory. He was most recently a Managing Director at Edgemont Capital Partners, where he led the HCIT practice. Prior to that, Mr. Appenteng led the HCIT investment banking practice at Credit Suisse. He has also worked in the M&A investment banking groups at Harris Williams and Morgan Stanley.

Chip Bierbaum brings 17 years of investment banking and institutional investing experience. He joins Stifel from Edgemont Capital Partners, where he was a Managing Director leading the firm’s Pharmaceutical Supply Chain business. Prior to Edgemont, Mr. Bierbaum was a Partner at South Main Equity, a strategic advisory boutique focused on post-commercial pharma services, distribution, pharmacy services, and benefit management.

Patrick Krause brings to Stifel 15 years of investment banking and healthcare consulting experience. He joins the firm from MHT Partners, where he led the Healthcare Services practice, focusing on specialty physician groups, behavioral healthcare companies, and other patient care services providers. Mr. Krause previously held roles with Novartis’ Molecular Diagnostics group (now part of Grifols) and Deloitte, where he worked closely with healthcare clients to solve process and technology challenges.

“The expansion of our healthcare services practice follows recent hires across other service sectors. Our deep sector expertise combined with our extensive network of private equity relationships and product offerings leaves us well-positioned to deliver a variety of solutions for clients across a broad spectrum of the service economies,” added Brad Raymond, Global Head of Stifel Investment Banking.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/docs/pdf/pressreleases/press-release-disclosure.pdf .

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com



