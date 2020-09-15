Will Goodman Joins ARA as Vice President of Government Relations

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective Sept. 1, Will Goodman has joined ARA to establish and lead its new government relations enterprise. ARA has a proud 40-year history of supporting government programs in all aspects, from advanced technology development to operational support, offering mission-critical solutions that help secure our world.

As Vice President of Government Relations for ARA, Goodman will work closely with ARA leadership to identify and boost key prospects for growth and to help secure funding for important ARA programs during the annual congressional budget cycle.

Goodman comes to ARA from MacAndrews and Forbes, Inc., where he was Vice President of Government Affairs, primarily supporting AM General and SIGA Technologies. Before that, Goodman was a Vice President at Novetta and the policy lead at the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). During his career in government, Goodman was the Senior Defense Adviser to Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont and worked on military plans and policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

“We are excited about this new step for ARA and the potential for Will to contribute to ARA’s growth as we strive to solve critical human problems of national importance.” said ARA CEO Rob Sues.

About Applied Research Associates, Inc.

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,400 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Applied Research Associates, Inc. marketinggroup@ara.com