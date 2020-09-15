Prothena to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss Results from Phase 2 PASADENA Study Presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's MDS Virtual Congress

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of investigational therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases will hold an investor webcast today at 1:30 PM ET following Roche’s Top Abstract oral presentation of the clinical results from the Phase 2 PASADENA study today at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's MDS Virtual Congress 2020 (MDS Congress).



Both the Top Abstract oral presentation and the poster regarding PASADENA results from the ePoster Hall at the MDS Virtual Congress can be found on the MDS Virtual Congress website and also will be posted on www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section following the presentation.

Prothena management will review the results presented at the MDS Virtual Congress during a live audio webcast and conference call today, September 15, at 1:30 PM ET. The webcast will be made available on the Company’s website at www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

To access the call via dial-in, please dial (877) 887-5215 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or (315) 625-3069 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID number 1185004. A replay of the call will be available until September 29, 2020 via dial-in at (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or (404) 537-3406 (international), Conference ID Number 1185004.

