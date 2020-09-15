Fibonacci Brands Acquires Darwin from Harvest Health and Recreation

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibonacci Brands, ­a trusted player in the rapidly expanding international cannabis industry with a vision to create a house of world-class brands, today announces its acquisition of Darwin from Harvest Health and Recreation as the foundation brand of Fibonacci Brands.



“We are thrilled with the opportunity to execute the vision of Darwin: to reintroduce humanity to cannabis, with integrity, so everyone can ‘Enjoy with Confidence,’” says Fibonacci Brands founder James George. “We thank everyone who has supported Darwin over the years, and we are excited to evolve our products to make Darwin even more accessible to the cannabis community.”

Darwin was housed under AZ Natural Selections prior to its acquisition by Harvest Health and Recreation. Its products include Caramel Hard Candies, Seriously Good Gummies and award-winning vapes. All products span three “series” — Origin, Evolution and Voyager — that tailor dosing for the canna-curious, confident consumer and the cannasseur. Darwin has won Best Vape at the Errl Cup and Best CBD Edible at the 710 Cup. Its brand icon, named Darwin — a lifelike lion dressed in a vintage suit — is becoming a recognized feature at industry events.

Production and distribution will soon recommence in Arizona. Should voters enact adult-use consumption through Proposition 207 in November, Darwin is primed, given its proud roots in the state, brand appeal, quality products and its “Origin Series,” which ensures new consumers avoid an overwhelming first-time cannabis experience.

Deriving its name from a mathematical principle that underlies the structure and beauty of nature, Fibonacci Brands’ vision is to craft an international house of brands that delivers the myriad benefits of cannabis. Its purpose-based brands will all share Darwin’s established integrity; however, they will be inspired by different insights.

“We have a big vision: to provide every consumer that comes into contact with cannabis their best possible experience through products they trust and brands they love, no matter the occasion,” says George. “Our desire to fulfill cannabis consumers’ needs fires our purpose.”

The company’s team includes veterans of the cannabis and marketing industries who have launched products in global markets, built global brands and, most importantly, are passionate about the benefits of cannabis.

Fibonacci Brands is currently in talks with licensed producers across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

