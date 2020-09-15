Space Launch Services Market to Generate $32.41 Billion by 2027 | Advanced Technologies & Key Business Strategies.
Increase in government spending in space exploration activities drive the growth of the global space launch services market. Market grow at a CAGR 2020-2027.PORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Space Launch Services Market by Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollite), Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), Service Type (Pre-Launch and Post-Launch), Launch Vehicle (Small [Less than 300 ton] and Heavy [Above 300 ton]), and End-User (Government & Military and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global space launch services industry garnered $9.88 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $32.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.7%from 2020 to 2027.
Increase in government investment in space study activities, surge in demand for Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Space Launches, and rising number of satellites launches worldwide drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, exorbitant primary investment related to space launch activities is expected to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, improvement in space launch services through product innovation has created a plethora of prospects for the key players in the industry.
There is actually no doubt in the fact that the world benefits significantly from space technology. Especially, when it comes to transport network, Earth observation, and financial activity related to government-supported space agendas, the importance of space launch services gets doubled up even more.
Precise and exact weather forecast empowered by space systems has become a highly important strand in our daily lives. Satellites meant for weather forecast tend to safeguard innumerable lives each year by laying out important weather warnings to public.
Space based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing satellite systems can identify a location anywhere on the Earth’s surface. And, this has perked up sea and land navigation, clarity in agriculture, military functions, electrical operations, commercial as well as personal transportation and several industrial proceedings. Space-based location services inbred in applications on cell phones right from maps to online beauty services have become so entwined with our contemporary life that their sudden termination would be nothing but disastrous.
Space communication capabilities, on the other hand, have a direct influence almost on every facet of human evolution. It’s been years satellite skills have already reformed business, investment, navigation, and day-to-day communications, letting phone calls and video calls all around the world become easy and hassle-free. At the same time, Earth observation tends to dole out important details and required support for agricultural manufacture, fisheries conduct, freshwater control, and forestry handling, as well as checking on untoward activities, such as illicit logging, animal pilfering, fires, and environmentally malicious mining.
Sometimes, joint space projects among countries are the only constructive force contradicting mutual surmise and rivalries in foreign affairs. The ISS is perhaps the ideal instance of such benevolent project, a source of delight and contentment to all the countries involved. Trans-border business dealings account for the same purpose as well. So, space endeavors, private or public, actually make us more reliant and unified.
Last but not the least; beyond economics, a healthy space sector is definitely full of every potential to stimulate young and old generations about new discoveries, challenges, disciplines, and technologies, thereby kindling interest in streams like engineering, science, art, and many more. Accordingly, this would help form a scientifically erudite world and technology-driven society.
Leading market players
Antrix Corporation Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SPACEX)
AIRBUS S.A.S (Arianespace)
Safran (Arianespace)
The Boeing Company (United Launch Alliance)
Lockheed Martin Corp. (United Launch Alliance)
Rocket Lab USA
S7 Space (Sea Launch)
Starsem
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corp.
