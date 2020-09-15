Society6 Partners with Parks Project on “Art for Parks,” a Collection of National Park-Inspired Special Edition Art Prints and Accessories

Proceeds from the Collection will Benefit the National Parks Conservation Association

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6, an artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, art, apparel and accessories, announced its newest collaboration with Parks Project for a special “Art for Parks” collection inspired by and in support of U.S. National Parks. Five Society6 artists have created exclusive designs available for sale through both Society6 and Parks Project, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the National Parks Conservation Association.

Society6 commissioned five of its top independent artists to create exclusive designs inspired by some of America’s most popular National Park destinations: Hawai’i Volcanoes, Mt. Rainier, Sequoia, Grand Canyon, Zion, Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Yosemite. The collection includes special edition art prints available on the Parks Project website and signature accessories available at Society6, including notebooks, phone cases and stickers. A portion of every sale from the “Art for Parks” collection benefits the National Parks Conservation Association, an organization working to protect America's national park system for present and future generations by advocating on behalf of public lands.

"At Society6, we are always looking for innovative and creative ways to collaborate with like-minded brands,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. ”Parks Project’s mission resonated with us and we wanted to help raise awareness about National Parks and the incredible work they continue to do while encouraging our customers to enjoy these destinations both in-person and safely from home with this special collection.”

“This project came together so smoothly because both Society6 and Parks Project have aligned values around using art to make a change in the world,” said Parks Project co-founder Keith Eshelman. “Together we are all about supporting parks. We're thrilled to work with this amazing group of artists who share our passion for exploring and preserving parklands.”

To learn more information about the Society6 x Parks Project “Art for Parks” collection, please visit https://society6.com/collection/parks-project .

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on more than 70 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com. Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Parks Project:

Our national parks are loved by millions, but they can’t be taken for granted; more visitors, less funding, and a changing climate threatens our wildlands. Whether it’s using a portion of every sale to support one of our conservancy partners or hosting volunteer days for our community, Parks Project is a brand that exists to transform park enthusiasts into park champions.

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

Sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com