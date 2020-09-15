Shockwave Coronary IVL U.S. Pivotal Study Results to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session at TCT Connect

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the pivotal results from the DISRUPT CAD III study have been accepted for presentation in a late-breaking clinical science session at TCT Connect. The Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study is the first study powered to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of coronary IVL in the treatment of severely calcified coronary arteries.



“We are delighted that the CAD III data will be featured as part of a late-breaking session at TCT Connect,” said Keith D. Dawkins, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Shockwave Medical. “On behalf of the entire Shockwave team, I want to thank all of the investigators, research coordinators and patients who have supported this study from the start and whose enthusiasm and perseverance, even amid COVID, got us to this point today. Completing the CAD III study represents a significant milestone for Shockwave and we look forward to the results being shared by the investigators at TCT Connect.”

In addition to the primary endpoint analysis, TCT Connect accepted and will post data from a prospective optical coherence tomography (OCT) sub-analysis of 100 patients within the CAD III cohort authored by Dr. Richard Shlofmitz, M.D., FACC, Chairman of Cardiology at St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center.

The details of the late-breaking session are as follows:

Presentation Title : Disrupt CAD III: Safety and Effectiveness of Intravascular Lithotripsy for Treatment of Severe Coronary Calcification Time : October 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm Eastern Time Presenter : Dr. Dean Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Medical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and the Christ Hospital Research Institute; Professor of Clinical Medicine, The Ohio State University; Co-Principal Investigator of DISRUPT CAD III

Shockwave will be hosting an event for analysts and institutional investors at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday October 15, 2020, after the late-breaking session. The webcast event will include remarks from Dr. Dean Kereiakes as well an interactive question and answer session with a panel of experts. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of Shockwave’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com . A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL catheters are commercially available for the treatment of de novo coronary artery disease in Europe and select other geographies; they are limited to investigational use in the United States.

About DISRUPT CAD III

DISRUPT CAD III is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm, global IDE study designed to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the Shockwave Coronary IVL System with the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter in de novo, calcified, stenotic, coronary arteries prior to stenting. The study enrolled 384 patients, exceeding the minimum requirement of 372 patients, per the a priori statistical plan agreed by the FDA. Patients were enrolled at 47 sites in the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Patients will be followed for two years.

The study is assessing freedom from major adverse cardiac events (MACE) within 30 days of the index procedure as the primary safety endpoint. The primary effectiveness endpoint is procedural success defined as stent delivery with a residual stenosis less than 50 percent and without in-hospital MACE.

The co-principal investigators of the study were Dean Kereiakes and Jonathan Hill, M.D., Consultant Cardiologist at Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to Shockwave's expectations, projections, beliefs, and prospects (including statements regarding Shockwave's product development outlook), which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and by their nature are uncertain.

