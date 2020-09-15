Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for BPX-01 and BPX-04

/EIN News/ -- - Formal notice confirms intent to grant patent for pharmaceutical tetracycline compositions for dermatological use -

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it has received a formal notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Company’s patent application covering its pharmaceutical tetracycline (including minocycline) compositions for dermatological use (U.S. Patent Application No.: 16/514,459).

“The notice of allowance from the USPTO further protects our dermatology portfolio,” said John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber. “Our stable topical composition of minocycline is the result of many years of research and development and has the potential to reduce side effects associated with oral systemic delivery in the treatment of dermatologic conditions.”

This notice confirms the allowance of additional claims relative to the Company’s BPX-01 and BPX-04 assets including the Company’s method for treating an active dermatological inflammation or infection, including acne or rosacea, by applying the topical compositions to an inflamed or infected area of skin at least once daily for a period of at least one month.

Timber previously announced its intention to evaluate its proprietary topical programs, BPX-01 and BPX-04, in the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris and papulopustular rosacea for a strategic partnership, co-development or other non-dilutive value creation strategy. Timber believes the expansion of claims for this patent will further protect these assets.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit https://www.timberpharma.com/ .

