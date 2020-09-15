Cerence Expands into the Global Two-Wheeler Market; Signs Agreement with 70mai, a member of the Xiaomi MiOT Ecosystem, for its New Smart Electric Scooter

China’s first smart e-bike features voice-powered interaction from Cerence with a dynamic entertainment experience

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, has expanded its reach to the global two-wheeler market and announced it has signed one of its first agreements to bring its renown automotive voice and AI-based assistants to e-bikes. 70mai , a Chinese smart car electronics company and member of the Xiaomi MiOT Ecosystem , has selected Cerence to provide AI-powered speech recognition technology for its new A1 Pro Smart Electric Scooters .



As consumers look for increasingly green and safe transportation options, especially in the wake of Covid-19, the adoption of e-bikes and other two-wheelers is expected to accelerate. In fact, in its “Global Two Wheeler Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID 19 (2020 2024)” report, Daedal Research predicts that more than 261 million two-wheelers will be produced from 2020-2024. The growth of the two-wheeler market presents an opportunity for Cerence to take its decades of automotive experience into new, adjacent markets and other new modes of transportation.

As one of the most popular modes of transportation in China, e-bikes have long needed a significant upgrade. One of the most intelligent e-bikes on the market in China, 70mai’s Smart Electric Scooters feature a head unit with a large touchscreen that is home to entertainment and security functions as well as the central hub for information from the bike’s sensors. Leveraging speech recognition from Cerence, a number of features and functions of the Smart Electric Scooters can be controlled by voice, including navigation, music, media, local settings, and even some smart home systems.

“From our highly anticipated in-car mobile assistant to our newly developed two-wheeled electric bikes, we’re proud to partner with Cerence to build another groundbreaking user experience,” said Will Yang, CTO, 70mai. “The 70Mai e-bike is the first of its kind in the market, offering an intelligent, personalized voice assistant experience with natural speech-enabled applications. We look forward to continuing to work with Cerence to create innovative user experiences within our intelligent products.”

“70mai is reinventing the standard e-bike, bringing many of the intelligent, intuitive features we’re seeing in today’s cars into an electric scooter for the first time,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Cerence. “By leveraging Cerence’s expertise in AI-powered speech recognition, 70mai is putting safety and productivity at the forefront through voice-enabled controls for all of the most important features and functions.”

70mai's Smart Electric Scooter is available now

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .