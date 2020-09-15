Galecto’s Oral Galectin-3 Inhibitor GB1211 Well Tolerated in Phase 1 Clinical Data Presented Recently at Several Scientific Conferences

GB1211, a potent oral small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor was well tolerated in Phase 1 studies

Phase 2a study planned to establish the anti-fibrotic effects of GB1211 in grade 2 to 4 Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH)

Data presented at the American Chemical Society Meeting, Drug Discovery Chemistry and EFMC-ISMC

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, announced today that its potent and selective oral small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor, GB1211, was well tolerated in pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies and is ready to start a Phase 2a clinical study to treat liver fibrosis in Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH).

GB1211 has been shown to be effective in several pre-clinical fibrosis models, without any signs of toxicity. Galectin-3 plays a key role in fibrosis development through cellular activation and production of collagen. Inhibiting galectin-3 has been shown to dramatically reduce fibrosis in multiple models of fibrosis in several organs, including the liver.

Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto, said: “We believe GB1211 has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with liver fibrosis related to NASH and a wide range of other fibrotic diseases. NASH alone represents a significant unmet medical need that is not addressed by the vast majority of compounds in development. GB1211 builds on our experience in developing GB0139, an inhaled galectin-3 inhibitor that targets fibrosis in the lungs, which is currently in a Phase 2b study of 450 patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.”

Galecto will initiate the Phase 2a study in Q4 2020 in patients with NASH to assess the effect of GB1211 on fibrosis-related biomarkers and other fibrosis endpoints. The liver fibrosis study is the first proof of concept study with GB1211, the only oral galectin-3 inhibitor in development. As such, this study may pave the way for galectin-3 inhibitor based anti-fibrotic therapy in a range of other fibrotic diseases, including liver cirrhosis.

Dr. Fredrik Zetterberg, Galecto’s Director of Medicinal Chemistry, presented data on the studies at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall virtual meeting . Dr Zetterberg also presented the data on GB1211 at two other scientific conferences, Drug Discovery Chemistry Virtual and EFMC-ISMC Virtual Event 2020 .

