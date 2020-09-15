Wave Life Sciences to Highlight Preclinical ADAR Editing Data and Neurology Programs at TIDES and OTS Annual Meetings

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that it will highlight its ADAR (adenosine deaminases acting on RNA)-mediated RNA editing technology (“ADAR editing”) and its neurology programs in Huntington’s disease (HD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at upcoming conferences, including the TIDES: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics 2020 meeting and the 16th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), taking place on September 15-18, 2020 and September 27-30, 2020, respectively.



At TIDES and OTS, Wave will share how it is developing ADAR editing as a potentially best-in-class RNA editing approach with applicability across multiple genetic diseases. Notably, one of Wave’s presentations at TIDES will include the company’s first ADAR editing data in ex vivo retina samples from non-human primates (NHPs). These data add to the growing body of in vitro and in vivo data the company has generated, which include editing in the liver of NHPs and the central nervous system in a humanized mouse model, in support of ADAR editing as an emerging platform capability at Wave.

Another presentation at TIDES will highlight Wave’s neurology pipeline, including its C9orf72 variant-selective silencing program for ALS and FTD, as well as its SNP3 program for HD, both of which are expected to initiate clinical development with the submission of clinical trial applications in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Details of Data Presentations

TIDES: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics 2020 meeting

“Stereopure oligonucleotides produce potent and durable activity in the eye supporting their development for inherited retinal diseases”: In this presentation, Michael Byrne, PhD, Director of In Vivo Biology and Ophthalmology at Wave Life Sciences, will provide an update on applying the company’s PRISMTM platform to develop stereopure oligonucleotides for the potential treatment of inherited retinal diseases.

- Panel Discussion (“Preclinical and Clinical Development of Oligonucleotides”): Tuesday, September 15, 11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET

- On Demand Presentation – Track 1: Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical

“Stereopure oligonucleotides in development for the treatment of genetically defined diseases”: In this presentation, Michael Panzara, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Therapeutics Discovery and Development at Wave Life Sciences, will provide an overview of Wave’s neurology pipeline, including its clinical- and preclinical-stage allele-selective stereopure oligonucleotides for HD, as well as its preclinical C9orf72 variant-selective silencing program for ALS and FTD.

- On Demand Presentation – Track 1: Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical

16th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

“Stereopure oligonucleotides support efficient ADAR-mediated RNA editing in non-human primates”: In this presentation, Chikdu Shivalila, PhD, Senior Scientist II, Biology, at Wave Life Sciences, will provide an overview of Wave’s ADAR editing modality, which uses oligonucleotides to elicit A-to-I RNA base editing with endogenous ADAR enzymes, with particular focus on the company’s proof-of-concept in vivo study in the liver of NHPs.

- Short Talk Session IX: Preclinical Results (available On Demand)

About PRISM™

PRISM is Wave Life Sciences’ proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables genetically defined diseases to be targeted with stereopure oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic modalities, including silencing, splicing and editing. PRISM combines the company’s unique ability to construct stereopure oligonucleotides with a deep understanding of how the interplay among oligonucleotide sequence, chemistry and backbone stereochemistry impacts key pharmacological properties. By exploring these interactions through iterative analysis of in vitro and in vivo outcomes and machine learning-driven predictive modeling, the company continues to define design principles that are deployed across programs to rapidly develop and manufacture clinical candidates that meet pre-defined product profiles.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

