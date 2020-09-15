Rising Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases across the Globe Is Predicted to Boost the Airway Management Devices Market - Exclusive Report [323 pages] by Research Dive

The pandemic is predicted to have a positive impact on the global airway management devices market. Rising cases in chronic diseases is predicted to boost the market in the estimated period. Operating rooms is predicted to have the maximum market share in the estimated period. Supraglottic airway management devices is predicted to be have the maximum growth rate. North America is predicted to have the maximum market share in the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The airway management devices market is predicted to have a positive growth rate with the pandemic situation in the estimated period. It has been noticed that most of the health care institution uses the airway management devices to treat the Corona virus patient, as the corona virus affects the lungs to a huge extent that it becomes difficult for the patient to inhale. Due to these reasons, the airway management devices market is predicted to boost in the estimated period. In addition the increase in the chronic diseases is predicted to boost the overall market in the estimated period. Moreover, the unavailability of the skilled labors and increasing pricing of these devices is predicted to be the biggest restraints for the market in the estimated period.

Coronavirus Impact on Airway Management Devices Market Cover:



Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact



According to a new report published by Research Dive, the Global Airway Management Devices Market is anticipated to generate a revenue of USD 2,350.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast time from 2019 to 2026. The global market segmentation has been done on the basis of component, end use and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market

Request to Download, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report of Airway Management Devices Market- https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/266/global-airway-management-devices-market#myQueryForm





Factors Affecting the Airway Managment Devices Market Growth

As per our analyst, rising prevalence’s of chronic respiratory diseases is predicted to be the major driving factor for the airway management devices market. In addition, rise in the preterm birth across the globe is predicted to be the one of the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, unavailability of the skilled labor is predicted to be the biggest restraints for the market.

Supraglottic airway management devices is estimated to be the most profitable segment

On the basis of type, the airway management devices market is bifurcated into infraglottic airway management devices, supraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and others. Supraglottic airway management devices generated a revenue of $246.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% in the estimated period. Increasing demand for the supraglottic devices for patient’s safety is predicted to drive the segment in the estimated period.

Emergency care departments is predicted to have maximum growth rate

On the basis of end use, the airway management devices market is bifurcated into operating rooms, emergency care departments, intensive care units, and others. Emergency care departments generated a revenue of $270.8 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% in the estimated period. Large procedure volumes, higher patient turnaround and frequent readmission is predicted to drive the segment in the estimated period.

Pediatric patient is predicted to have the highest growth rate

On the basis of patient age, the airway management devices market is bifurcated into adult patient, and pediatric patients. Pediatric patients generated a revenue of $ 467.7 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% in the estimated period. Increasing cases of chronic diseases in the geriatric population is predicted to drive the segment in the estimated period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on the region, the airway management devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America market was accounted for $504.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the estimated period. Due to the presence of well-equipped and government initiative and implementation of various guidelines in various healthcare institution is predicted to boost the region market in the estimated period.

Top Companies Leading the Market

Intersurgical Smiths Medical Teleflex SunMed Medtronic Ambu A/S KARL STORZ Flexicare Vyaire Medical VBM Medizintechnik

The report offers the performance, business tactics, financial performance, and product/service offerings of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis. – Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521