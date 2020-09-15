8 Keynotes on the Agenda for Reimagined 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Complimentary Virtual Experience to Feature Live Q&A Sessions, AI-Powered Peer-to-Peer Matchmaking, Interactive Online Marketplace & More

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today shared additional details about the 2020 agenda. Since moving to a no-cost, virtual model, the conference will take on a new format, which includes two keynotes per day, spotlighting the industry’s most compelling experts and thought leaders while covering a diverse range of topics.



Global industry analyst Josh Bersin will kick off the four-day event, scheduled to take place October 27 – 30, 2020, with his session, “Dealing with Disruption: How the New Normal is Shaking Up the HR Technology Market.” Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group, will close out the first day, presenting the “Public Debut of the Sierra-Cedar/Sapient Insights 2020-2021 HR Systems Survey Findings,” based on data gathered from a community of more than 20,000 organizations around the world.

Day two of the reimagined event will feature Stacia Garr, Co-Founder and Principal Analyst of RedThread Research, on “Finding Your North Star: The Importance of Purpose (and Technology) During Disruption” plus the popular “Top HR Products of the Year” session with this year’s winners unveiling their “Awesome New Technologies.” Day three will include Jason Averbook, CEO and Founder of Leapgen, on “Writing the New Book of Work” and Dr. Tolonda Tolbert, Co-Founder, Head of Strategy and Culture at Eskalera, on “Culture Matters: How to Interrupt Systemic Discrimination From the Top Down and Bottom Up.” John Sumser, Founder and Principal Analyst at HRExaminer, and Lisa Buckingham, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Place and Brand Officer for Lincoln Financial Group, will take the stage the final day. Each hour-long keynote will incorporate time for live Q&A with the presenter.

In addition to these sessions, attendees of the reimagined 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® can expect a front-row seat to insightful content, in-depth product demonstrations and roundtable discussions and access to the world’s largest interactive online HR tech marketplace spotlighting thousands of different solutions. There will also be networking and relaxation lounges, raffle prizes and swag, plus sophisticated AI-powered peer-to-peer matchmaking.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, shared, “In taking the 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition online, we’re bringing attendees up close and personal with the industry’s leading experts and technology providers. While we might not all be in the same room this year, we’re creating ample opportunity for knowledge sharing and networking as our community finds new ways to advance HR, together.”



Register for free by visiting www.HRTechConference.com .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Publications 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com