Crestline Appointed Management of the Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels in Tempe, Arizona

The Two Newly Built Hotels are Located on the Campus of Arizona State University

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today its management of the newly built dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels located on Arizona State University’s Tempe Campus. The recently opened hotels are the first dual-branded Hyatt hotels in the Tempe market and the first hotels to be developed in the ASU Athletic District. The Hyatt Place offers 154 king and double-bedded queen guestrooms that include a sleeper sofa in each guestroom. The Hyatt House offers 105 studio and one-bedroom suites with a sleeper sofa in each suite and a kitchenette with an island. Additional shared amenities include 4,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space, outdoor function/pre-function space, multiple patios, a guest kitchen, dining, and a lobby bar. Rooftop amenities include a pool deck and pool, a bar, an outdoor gathering area, and a fitness center.



“We are pleased to open these two new hotels which we trust will be an attribute to the University as well as the Tempe area at large,” said James Carroll, Crestline’s President & CEO. “Of course, we are opening with an unwavering commitment to follow the stringent guidelines for cleanliness and safety as prescribed by the CDC and local authorities. These hotels are a long-term investment in the community and we anticipate that they will very successfully meet the demand for both extended-stay guests as well as guests seeking a more focused service experience,” added Carroll.

Crestline continues to experience substantial growth to its portfolio despite adverse market conditions. Since January 2020, the company has grown its portfolio by more than 10%, adding an additional 2,400 keys. “We attribute this momentum during these unprecedented times to our dedicated team who are exceptional at employing best practices to provide exceptional customer service while minimizing financial disruption for our owners,” explained Carroll.

More About the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Tempe / Phoenix / University Hotels

The hotels are a focal point of the 355-acre Novus Innovation Corridor on ASU’s campus, which will ultimately include 3.9 million square feet of office space, nearly 4,000 homes, and 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The district was created in 2010 by the Arizona Legislature to generate funding for building and renovating ASU athletic facilities. The hotels were developed by Mortenson Construction and are owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels are located at 601 E. Sixth Street in Tempe on the northeast corner of Veterans Way and Sixth Street, across from the Desert Financial Arena. The hotels are designed to offer guests a welcoming place to stay, gather, and enjoy downtown Tempe with immediate access to ASU’s largest sporting venues and the Novus Place retail and dining amenities. For more information visit: www.hyatt.com or call 480-207-1578.

