12.10% CAGR for Portable Air Purifier Market Reaching to $13,756.52 Million by 2027

The global portable air purifier market is anticipated to gather a revenue of $13,756.52 million by 2027 and grow with a healthy growth rate of 12.10% from 2020 to 2027, reveals a recent research report added by Big Market Research.

Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2020 -- The research report provides complete insights into major drivers and restraints, regional market scenario, key segments, investment opportunities, and top companies functioning in the portable air purifier industry. Additionally, competitive edge in different regions is outlined in the report.

Some of the factors that are driving the portable air purifier market growth are growing air pollution and rising number of diseases owing to polluted air, such as asthma, cardio cerebral vascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ischemia heart disease, and lung cancer.

The report provides in-depth segmentation of the global portable air purifier market based on type, technique, distribution channel, and region. By type, the report classifies the market into fume & smoke collectors, dust collectors, and others. By technique, the report divides the market into activated carbon filtration, high-efficiency particulate air, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the report bifurcates the market into online stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Based on region, the report analyzes the market across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The report evaluates these regions based on the outlook and position of the market during the projected timeframe. In addition, the report offers current market scenario of major countries in these regions.

The report presents a list of top companies operating in the global portable air purifier market. Some of the key players operating in the industry are Dyson Technology Limited, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Austin Air Systems Limited, Levoit, Coway, Phillips, Sharp Corporation, and Blueair. The report offers a brief about the performance and recent developments & activities of top players in this market. These insights help in studying the competitive landscape and take essential actions to gain a significant position in the global market.

The insights presented in the report can help stakeholders and investors identify investment suitability and industry players to grab opportunities for merges, partnerships, investments, and geographical expansions. In conclusion, marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

The estimations delivered in the research report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

