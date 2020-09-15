Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market Growth to be driven by Vulnerability of Newborn Babies toward HAI

Hospital acquired infection treatment Market is driven by rising incidence of various hospital infections and growing awareness about advanced therapeutics

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market was valued at US$ 31.0 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Hospital acquired infections (HAIs), also known as nosocomial infections, are developed among patients during the course of treatment received in healthcare settings such as hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, dialysis centers, nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

Hospital infections are those infections that occur within 48 hours of hospitalization or after 72 hours of discharge from hospitals or within 30 days after treatment.

Currently, major types of hospital infections prevalent worldwide are hospital acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and surgical site infections.

North America is most attractive region for hospital acquired infection treatment market. High cost associated with bloodstream infection treatment and increasing number of surgical procedures are some of the factors boosting the growth of hospital acquired infection treatment market. Asia-Pacific being the most populated region with high prevalence rate of infections is a potential market for hospital acquired infection treatment.

High Susceptibility of Neonatal Population to Drive Market

Neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) are the most sterilized sections in hospitals because infants are more prone to infections during their stay. The study “Neonatal Network” carried out by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) indicates that 29% of infants born at 25 weeks to 28 weeks gestation and 46% of infants born at less than 25 weeks gestation experience severe HAI during hospitalization in the NICU. This gave rise to more than 50% of deaths among infants who are more than 2 weeks old.

Ventilator-acquired pneumonia (VAP) affects the functioning of the respiratory system post recovery and increased mortality due to systemic infections. Thus, high susceptibility toward HAIs among neonates is likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital acquired infection treatment market.

Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) Segment to Dominate Market

Based on infection type, the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market has been divided into urinary tract infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, bloodstream infection, surgical site infection, and others (gastrointestinal infection, ENT infections, skin infection and bone infection).

The ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) segment dominated the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) segment is likely to present significant opportunities during the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population and associated chronic diseases which are likely to induce complicated VAP.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market in 2018, owing to high cost associated with hospital acquired infection treatments and high awareness and affordability of the population in the region.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly expanding market for hospital acquired infection treatment due to the rising incidence of various hospital infections, speedily developing health care infrastructure, growing awareness about advanced therapeutics, and the ever-escalating income of the general population in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Eli Lilly and Company, among others.