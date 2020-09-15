Global Medical Pendant Market Is Expected to Reach USD 581.82 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Medical Pendant Market by Product (Single Arm Movable, Double & Multi-Arm Movable, Fixed, Fixed Retractable, Accessories), Capacity (Low Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), Application (Intensive Care Unit, Endoscopy, Surgery, Anesthesia, Others), End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global medical pendant market is expected to grow from USD 362.3 million in 2019 to USD 581.82 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Some of the key factors driving the medical pendant market are growing technological advancements in the medical devices sector, the increasing number of healthcare professionals, hospitals, clinics, & other healthcare centers, and increasing demand for medical pendants in ICUs & operation theatres.

Medical pendants are medical devices designed to bring optimal positioning & arrangement of medical equipment, electrical services, terminal units, specialty, medical gas, etc. used in surgical processes. Medical pendant systems are mounted on hospital ceilings with solid body structures consisting of stainless-steel reinforcements & supporting rods. These medical pendant systems are compact and come with customizable configurations to meet the exact requirements of hospitals and other healthcare centers.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the medical pendant market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Another factor that is restricting the growth of this market is the high cost of medical pendants.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418854/request-sample

Key players operating in the global medical pendant market include Elektra Hellas S.A., Brrandon Medical Co. Ltd, Starkstrom, Skytron LLC, Surgiris, Medimax Korea, BeaconMedæs, Ondal Medical Systems GmbH, Tedisel Medical, and Megasan Medikal, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global medical pendant market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Elektra Hellas S.A. and Ondal Medical Systems GmbH are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of medical pendants in the global market.

For instance, Brandon Medical released new products such as Mediclean, Medicontrol iTCP device, Astralite AL10, surgical light & examination light in March 2017. The launch of these products has helped the company raise considerable sales and further aided business expansion.

Fixed segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 25.8% in the year 2019

The product segment includes single arm movable, double & multi-arm movable, fixed, fixed retractable, and accessories. Fixed segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 25.8% in the year 2019. Fixed medical pendants provide multiple advantages. They are lightweight, economical, and can be easily installed, which boosts the demand for fixed medical pendants in the market.

Low duty segment dominated the market and valued at USD 235.6 million in the year 2019

Based on capacity, the market has been segmented into low duty, medium duty, and heavy duty. Low duty segment dominated the market and valued at USD 235.6 million in the year 2019. This was primarily due to the increasing demand for low-cost fixed arm pendants in small clinics and small hospitals. A load volume of up to 200 kg enables most basic equipment to be hoisted on the deck, such as surgical lighting. Compared with high duty pendants, low duty pendants are easier to manage and operate. Low-duty pendants often need less upkeep and are more cost-effective than heavy-duty pendants.

Surgery segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.5% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global market has been divided into intensive care unit, endoscopy, surgery, anesthesia, and others. Surgery segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.5% in the year 2019. This is mainly due to the rising number of surgical procedures being performed. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), upwards of 1.8 million cosmetic surgical operations were performed in the United States in 2018.

Hospitals dominated the market and valued at USD 248.3 million in the year 2019

The end-use segment comprises of clinics, hospitals, and others. Hospitals dominated the market and valued at USD 248.3 million in the year 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the use of special-purpose medical pendants in operation rooms & ICUs, increasing government funding for hospitals, and the rising number of hospitals worldwide.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-pendant-market-by-product-single-arm-movable-418854.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Medical Pendant Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global medical pendant market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 47.1% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as rising healthcare spending, technologically advanced medical pendants, presence of superior healthcare facilities in the region, presence of key market players, increasing occurrences of critical diseases, and rising number of healthcare specialists. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like supportive government initiatives regarding the use of medical devices, expanding geriatric population, and expanding public as well as private healthcare expenditure. Economies like India, Japan, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418854﻿

About the report:

The global medical pendant market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418854&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Penile Implants Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/penile-implants-market-by-type-non-inflatable-inflatable-end-use-418833.html

Wearable Artificial Organs Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/wearable-artificial-organs-market-by-product-vision-bionics-418835.html

Bionic Eye Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/bionic-eye-market-by-type-implanted-eye-external-418816.html

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-devices-reimbursement-market-by-payer-services-private-418830.html